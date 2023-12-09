Consumer product agency issues warning on small magnetic balls linked to deaths

By The Associated Press

Posted December 9, 2023 3:40 pm.

Last Updated December 9, 2023 3:42 pm.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning about the danger of high-powered, pea-sized magnets found in toys, announcing one company’s recall of a set containing them and saying it was aware of seven deaths linked to their ingestion.

The federal agency estimated that ingestion of the magnets led to 2,400 hospital emergency room visits from 2017-2021 in addition to the deaths, two of which it said occurred outside the United States.

“Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately, (and) take them away from children,” the commission said in an online notice. Made from rare-earth metals, each ball measures five millimeters.

The safety commission said the magnets were stronger than permitted by federal toy regulations and could kill children if two or more are swallowed as they can attract each other in the stomach, perforating intestinal walls, twisting and/or blocking intestines — which could lead to infection and blood poisoning.

The Neodymium Magnetic Balls recalled on Thursday were sold by XpressGoods, a North Carolina company, from July 2021 through May 2022 and made in China, the agency said. It said the company offered full refunds and directly contacted purchasers of the roughly 700 units it had sold.

A commission spokeswoman told The New York Times that five other companies that also sold the magnetic balls had refused to do recalls, so it was alerting consumers.

The commission did not say who manufactures the balls.

XpressGoods did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

updated

2m ago

Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers
Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent. "I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided...

43m ago

Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police have identified two of four suspects following a stabbing in the city’s east end that left an off-duty police officer in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area...

5h ago

Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians

Israeli warplanes struck parts of the Gaza Strip in relentless bombardment Saturday, hitting some of the dwindling bits of land that Israel had described as safe zones when telling Palestinians in the...

1h ago

