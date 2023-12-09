RCMP in Surrey, B.C., issue Amber Alert for two-month-old girl

SURREY, B.C. — Mounties in Surrey, B.C., have issued an Amber Alert for two-month-old Ari Jenna Rose McCauley.

Police say the suspect is the girl’s father, 27-year-old Skylar William McCauley.

They say the man is about five foot eight inches tall and 250 pounds with short dirty blond hair and facial stubble.

He was last seen wearing a beige canvas jacket with a hood and blue jeans.

RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding the girl and her father, saying the two are possibly travelling in a four-door 2002 White Chevrolet Suburban with the license plate RD862E.

Anyone with information or who sees the vehicle is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.

