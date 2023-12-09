updated
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Posted December 9, 2023 3:41 pm.
Last Updated December 9, 2023 4:30 pm.
Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end.
Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of “numerous” teens with knives at Don Mills subway station.
When they arrived they located a man suffering from a stab wound.
Paramedics transported him to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Four suspects are in custody, according to police.