Every phone call is a goodbye, says Vancouver resident with family in Gaza

Vancouver resident Omar Mansour spends the few minutes when he is able to talk to his parents, brother and sisters, telling them he loves them. Mansour and his mother, Sanaa Omar are seen in an undated handout photo taken in their house in the Gaza Strip. He says every call with his family may be the last. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Omar Mansour, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

Posted December 9, 2023 5:38 pm.

Last Updated December 9, 2023 5:42 pm.

Omar Mansour says every phone call with his family in the Gaza Strip might be the last. 

So during those few minutes when he is able to talk to his parents, brother and sisters, the Vancouver resident makes sure he tells them he loves them.

“I ask them how they are. But it’s mostly goodbyes, you know? Mostly goodbyes, and I love you,” he said. 

“And I thank them for what they’ve done for me. Because it might be the last call, the last time I hear their voice.”

Five of his cousins were killed by Israeli snipers over the past week when they went to look for food and water, he said. 

“That’s only the family I got to know about. I lost touch with most of my 60 cousins after the war began.”

Israel pounded areas of the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and artillery on Saturday, a day after the United States vetoed a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the first time invoked Article 99 of the United Nations Charter, which enables a United Nations chief to highlight threats he sees to international peace and security, and warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza. 

But United States Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood said on Friday that halting military action would allow Hamas to continue to rule Gaza and “only plant the seeds for the next war.”

The war was triggered by Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, in which militants from Gaza killed about 1,200, most of them civilians, and took about 240 people hostage.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll in the territory has surpassed 17,400 over the past two months, with more than 46,000 wounded. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths, but said 70 per cent of the dead were women and children.

Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt are effectively sealed, leaving 2.3 million Palestinians with no option other than to seek refuge within the territory 40 kilometres long and some 11 kilometres wide. 

Mansour said his family has been sheltering in a school run by the United Nations close to Gaza City. The small building is packed with people where they share the floor, which he said has become their world.

But the family is afraid the school might be bombed any time, he said.

“All families are surviving day by day.”

During a weeklong ceasefire the family walked to their home in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, said Mansour, a permanent resident who arrived in Canada in 2014. 

His 23-year-old brother, Firas Omar, described to Mansour the scenes they saw as they navigated piles of stones that were once homes, hospitals, schools and shops. They saw mothers looking for children under mortar, snaking queues for water and food, and a stench of dead bodies filled their noses, he said.

Mansour’s family’s home is now rubble, he said. Members of the family used their hands to dig through the ruins and found a few documents that they had stored in a lockbox, and a few cans of food that had survived the bombing.

“A can of tuna, a few cans of beans and some corn,” he said. “My mom and dad are in a starvation mode.”

His family got a chance to shower for the first time since Oct. 7 during the ceasefire, he said. But there’s no water to wash their clothes and they have no idea when they can shower next, he added.

“There’s no water to drink.”

Since the ceasefire ended on Dec. 1, and bombing resumed, the family has been eating a few spoonfuls of the canned food and trying to make it last as long as possible, he said.

“It’s not going to last much longer,” he said. “Firas is scared to go out too much to look for food because there are snipers everywhere.”

One of his sisters, Ruba, and her kids are in “starvation mode” in southern Gaza, he said.

One of his other sisters, Dina, who has a four-month-old boy, is with Mansour’s parents, seeking refuge in the school.

“The baby cries from hunger all the time.” 

His mother, Sanaa Omar, who is in her 60s and needs medication, hasn’t seen a doctor since the war began, he said.

“She’s tired. She is exhausted. Drained by this whole tension,” he said. “So she just wants to be out of this whole situation. And she just wants to have some peace.” 

When asked where his family finds the resilience to go on, Mansour said: “What choice do they have? None of them have a choice.”

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

40m ago

Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop
Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police. Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on...

1h ago

14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall
14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall

A 14-year-old is under arrest in connection with the violent assault of a woman inside a Brampton mall back in October. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 a woman was at Bramalea...

48m ago

Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers
Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent. "I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided...

7m ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

40m ago

Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop
Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police. Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on...

1h ago

14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall
14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall

A 14-year-old is under arrest in connection with the violent assault of a woman inside a Brampton mall back in October. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 a woman was at Bramalea...

48m ago

Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers
Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent. "I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Changes to physician training are coming
Changes to physician training are coming

The framework that guides medical training for doctors in Canada is about to get an overhaul and Canadians have until the end of the year to have a say. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.

22h ago

4:06
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 

CityNews has obtained a report that finds Brampton would face a massive budget deficit were Peel Region dissolved. Mayor Patrick Brown commissioned the report as he fights the split, which a source describes as "the messiest divorce you've ever seen.

22h ago

2:43
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers

Traffic agents have been deployed along King Street to improve congestion during rush hour. Faiza Amin speaks one-on-one with Mayor Olivia Chow on how the city is responding to a downtown dilemma that has drivers breaking the rules.
2:10
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated

Residents say a policy change made to increase safety at train and traffic intersections in Scarborough is becoming a nuisance.Pat Taney reports.
More Videos