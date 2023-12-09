LSU QB Jayden Daniels overcomes being out of playoff hunt to win Heisman Trophy with prolific season

The Heisman trophy sits before the award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

By By Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press

Posted December 9, 2023 9:20 pm.

Last Updated December 9, 2023 10:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels overcame being outside the playoff race with a prolific season that Heisman Trophy voters could not ignore.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the first player since 2016 to win college football’s most prestigious player of the year award as part of a team that did not play for a conference championship.

The fifth-year player, who transferred from Arizona State to LSU in 2022, received 503 first-place votes and 2,029 points.

“This is a dream come true,” Daniels started his acceptance speech.

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. was the the runner-up with 292 first-place votes and 1,701 points and Oregon’s Bo Nix was third (51, 885), putting transfer quarterbacks in each of the top three spots. Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finished fourth (20, 352).

Daniels, who turns 23 on Dec. 18, won AP Player of the Year earlier this week.

Daniels is the fifth quarterback in the last seven seasons to win the Heisman after transferring, joining former LSU star Joe Burrow in 2019 and USC’s Caleb Williams last year.

“I want to thank all my teammates, from Arizona State to LSU,” Daniels said. “You’re my brothers. You work so hard every day, inspiring me to be my best.”

He is also LSU’s third Heisman winner overall, along with running back Billy Cannon in 1959.

Burrow led LSU to a national championship and Cannon’s team came close, finishing No. 3 in the country.

Daniels’ Tigers (9-3) slipped out of that race with two losses in the first six weeks, but he certainly wasn’t to blame.

“I really wish I could have brought you back another championship,” Daniels said as he thanked the LSU fans.

Week after week he fueled the best offense in the country with his passing and running. Daniels finished the regular season with 3,812 yards passing and 1,134 yards rushing and 50 total touchdowns in 12 games. He leads the nation in total offense at 412 yards per game and is averaging an astounding 10.71 yards per play.

No. 13 LSU is set to face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1, though Daniels has not yet decided if he will play.

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson was the last player to win the Heisman on a team that lost three games and didn’t play for a championship — and Daniels’ production surpassed his.

LSU was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference race when it lost to Alabama in early November, despite 382 yards and three total touchdowns from Daniels.

While Daniels slipped from the playoff picture, his performance continued to demand attention. Against Florida, he became the first major college football player with at least 350 yards passing and 200 rushing in a game, going for a total of 606 yards against the Gators.

His teammates goaded him into flashing a Heisman pose during the game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Daniels said it was after that performance he started to believe winning the Heisman could be a reality.

Daniels’ evolution this season has been a revelation. He became just the second SEC player, joining 2012 Heisman winner Johnny Manziel, and eighth in major college football to pass for at least 3,500 and run for 1,000 in a season.

He began his career at Arizona State as a four-star recruit from Southern California under then-coach Herman Edwards. Daniels started all three seasons for the Sun Devils, proving capable but inconsistent. With the Sun Devils facing an NCAA investigation, Daniels left for LSU to play for coach Brian Kelly.

Daniels led the Tigers to an SEC West title last year and when he decided to return for a fifth season of college football it was clear he could be part of the Heisman discussion.

He ended up dominating that conversation even though his team was out of the spotlight down the stretch of the season as LSU ran an aggressive campaign for its quarterback.

Daniels and the Tigers finished their season against Texas A&M on rivalry weekend, with Nix, Penix and Harrison playing high-stakes games with playoff implications.

Daniels was the leader in the clubhouse on championship weekend as Nix and Penix squared off in the Pac-12 title game.

Both played well in a dramatic game that decided on playoff spot, but —- much like opposing defenses — neither could chase down Daniels.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

By Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press










Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place
Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place

Tree removal began Saturday afternoon outside of Ontario Place with Spadina-Fort York MPP Chris Glover confirming to CityNews that crews were at the site of Budweiser Stage to begin removing trees as part...

1h ago

Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop
Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police. Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on...

6h ago

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

4h ago

14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall
14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall

A 14-year-old is under arrest in connection with the violent assault of a woman inside a Brampton mall back in October. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 a woman was at Bramalea...

5h ago

Top Stories

Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place
Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place

Tree removal began Saturday afternoon outside of Ontario Place with Spadina-Fort York MPP Chris Glover confirming to CityNews that crews were at the site of Budweiser Stage to begin removing trees as part...

1h ago

Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop
Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police. Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on...

6h ago

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

4h ago

14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall
14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall

A 14-year-old is under arrest in connection with the violent assault of a woman inside a Brampton mall back in October. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 a woman was at Bramalea...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Changes to physician training are coming
Changes to physician training are coming

The framework that guides medical training for doctors in Canada is about to get an overhaul and Canadians have until the end of the year to have a say. David Zura explains.
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
4:06
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 

CityNews has obtained a report that finds Brampton would face a massive budget deficit were Peel Region dissolved. Mayor Patrick Brown commissioned the report as he fights the split, which a source describes as "the messiest divorce you've ever seen.
2:43
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers

Traffic agents have been deployed along King Street to improve congestion during rush hour. Faiza Amin speaks one-on-one with Mayor Olivia Chow on how the city is responding to a downtown dilemma that has drivers breaking the rules.
2:10
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated

Residents say a policy change made to increase safety at train and traffic intersections in Scarborough is becoming a nuisance.Pat Taney reports.
More Videos