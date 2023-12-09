New York’s governor calls on colleges to address antisemitism on campus

FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses the media during a press conference in New York, Monday, March. 13, 2023. New Yorkers who have committed crimes in the past will get their criminal records automatically sealed after a certain period of time has passed under a long awaited bill signed into law by Hochul on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

By Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Posted December 9, 2023 3:48 pm.

Last Updated December 9, 2023 3:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s governor has called on the state’s colleges and universities to swiftly address cases of antisemitism and what she described as any “calls for genocide” on campus after Ivy League presidents faced backlash for not adequately condemning threats of violence against Jewish students during congressional testimony earlier this week.

In a letter to college and university presidents on Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said her administration would enforce violations of the state’s Human Rights Law and refer any violations of federal civil rights law to U.S. officials.

“As Governor of New York I want to reinforce that colleges and universities not in compliance with federal and state laws protecting students against discrimination can be deemed ineligible to receive state and federal funds,” she wrote.

Hochul said she has spoken to chancellors of the State University of New York and City University of New York public college systems who she said confirmed “that calling for genocide of any group” or tolerating antisemitism violates codes of conduct on their campuses “and would lead to swift disciplinary action.”

The governor’s letter doesn’t address any specific incidents. But she said the letter is in response to comments made on Tuesday by the presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania during a lengthy and contentious congressional hearing on antisemitism.

Much of the blowback centered on a heated line of questioning from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, who repeatedly asked whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate each university’s code of conduct.

Harvard President Claudine Gay said it depended on the context, adding that when “speech crosses into conduct, that violates our policies.” She later apologized, saying she failed to properly denounce threats of violence against Jewish students.

Penn President Liz Magill Magill walked back some of her own comments on Wednesday, saying she would consider a call for the genocide of Jewish people to be considered harassment or intimidation. She also said she would launch a review of Penn’s policies.

Universities across the U.S. have been accused of failing to protect Jewish students amid reports of growing antisemitism following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“This week, like many Americans, I was shocked to see the presidents of several prominent universities -– current leaders that are responsible for educating young minds who will grow into the leaders of tomorrow -– fail to clearly and unequivocally denounce antisemitism and calls for genocide of the Jewish people on their college campuses,” Hochul wrote in her letter.

The Buffalo Democrat has also commissioned an independent review of antisemitism and discrimination policies at CUNY, the nation’s largest urban public university system. That review, by a former chief judge of New York’s highest court, will assess how the college system handles antisemitism complaints and make recommendations on how administrators can better protect Jewish students and faculty.

The New York Civil Liberties Union said Saturday that it is critical that school administrators “do not conflate” students criticizing the state of Israel and advocating for Palestinian rights with calls for violence.

“As political speech critiquing a government’s actions, it’s considered core political expression and is thus protected,” Donna Lieberman, the advocacy group’s executive director, wrote in an emailed statement. “Schools have a duty to protect both students’ well-being and their free expression.”

Hochul’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

A popular chant at pro-Palestinian rallies at Penn and other universities has been falsely misrepresented in recent months as claiming to call for “Jewish genocide.”

Experts and advocates say the chant, “Israel, we charge you with genocide,” is a typical refrain heard at pro-Palestinian rallies. Jewish and Palestinian supporters both acknowledge protesters aren’t saying “We want Jewish genocide.”

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
1 person seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after someone was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

updated

19m ago

Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers
Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent. "I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided...

39m ago

Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police have identified two of four suspects following a stabbing in the city’s east end that left an off-duty police officer in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area...

5h ago

Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians

Israeli warplanes struck parts of the Gaza Strip in relentless bombardment Saturday, hitting some of the dwindling bits of land that Israel had described as safe zones when telling Palestinians in the...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 person seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
1 person seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after someone was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

updated

19m ago

Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers
Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent. "I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided...

39m ago

Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police have identified two of four suspects following a stabbing in the city’s east end that left an off-duty police officer in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area...

5h ago

Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians

Israeli warplanes struck parts of the Gaza Strip in relentless bombardment Saturday, hitting some of the dwindling bits of land that Israel had described as safe zones when telling Palestinians in the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Changes to physician training are coming
Changes to physician training are coming

The framework that guides medical training for doctors in Canada is about to get an overhaul and Canadians have until the end of the year to have a say. David Zura explains.

18h ago

2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.

20h ago

4:06
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 

CityNews has obtained a report that finds Brampton would face a massive budget deficit were Peel Region dissolved. Mayor Patrick Brown commissioned the report as he fights the split, which a source describes as "the messiest divorce you've ever seen.

20h ago

2:43
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers

Traffic agents have been deployed along King Street to improve congestion during rush hour. Faiza Amin speaks one-on-one with Mayor Olivia Chow on how the city is responding to a downtown dilemma that has drivers breaking the rules.

23h ago

2:10
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated

Residents say a policy change made to increase safety at train and traffic intersections in Scarborough is becoming a nuisance.Pat Taney reports.
More Videos