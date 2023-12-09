Police fatally shoot man who officers say charged them with knives in West Texas

Posted December 9, 2023 2:19 pm.

Last Updated December 9, 2023 2:56 pm.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Officers investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a man who they said ran at them with knives in West Texas, police said Saturday.

Manuel Guillen, 34, died at a hospital following the shooting in Lubbock Friday night, police spokesperson Amber Edwards said.

Edwards said the officers were responding to a report that Guillen had assaulted and threatened his mother at a home on the city’s north side. The mother escaped the home before the officers arrived.

A police sergeant who arrived at the scene told the officers to leave because Guillen was in the home alone and no longer a threat to his family, Edwards said. They were about to depart when Guillen crawled out of a window carrying two knives, she said. Officers commanded him to stop but opened fire when he kept heading in their direction.

“He continued to charge at the officers and they employed deadly force,” Edwards said.

It was not clear why the officers did not try to arrest Guillen for the alleged assault on his mother.

The shooting is under investigation, Edwards said.

It was not known whether Guillen was struck by gunfire from both officers, she said.

The names of the officers involved have not been released. Edwards said the two officers who opened fire have been placed on leave.

TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

Transit riders will need to make alternate plans as the TTC is closing an almost three-kilometre stretch of Line 1 this weekend. The transit agency says there will be no subway service between St. George...

15h ago

Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police have identified two of four suspects following a stabbing in the city's east end that left an off-duty police officer in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area...

4h ago

Latest Blue Jays, Ohtani frenzy shows dangers of unchecked gossip
Latest Blue Jays, Ohtani frenzy shows dangers of unchecked gossip

In an information vacuum, when people are so susceptible to being lured into believing whatever they want to believe, it's so easy to end up with the fevered, fact-free frenzy that surrounded Shohei...

2h ago

Joly hosts Mideast ministers in Ottawa to discuss Israel-Hamas war
Joly hosts Mideast ministers in Ottawa to discuss Israel-Hamas war

OTTAWA — A group of foreign ministers from the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia and Turkey is in Ottawa today for a quietly planned meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly to discuss attempts...

31m ago

