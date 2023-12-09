Ukraine condemns planned Russian presidential election in occupied territory

By The Associated Press

Posted December 9, 2023 9:39 am.

Last Updated December 9, 2023 11:11 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine on Saturday strongly condemned Russia’s plans to hold presidential elections on occupied Ukrainian territory in the spring.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry called the planned elections “null and void” and pledged that any international observers sent to monitor them would “face criminal responsibility.”

Lawmakers in Russia on Thursday set the country’s 2024 presidential election for March 17.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday moved to prolong his repressive and unyielding grip on Russia for at least another six years, announcing his candidacy in the election. He is all but certain to win.

Russian authorities plan to arrange voting in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — territories Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in September last year but does not fully control — together with the Crimean peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

The announcement of the presidential election follows local elections for Russian-installed legislatures in occupied parts of Ukraine in September. The votes were denounced as a sham by Kyiv and the West.

“We call on the international community to resolutely condemn Russia’s intention to hold presidential elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories, and to impose sanctions on those involved in their organization and conduct,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

Transit riders will need to make alternate plans as the TTC is closing an almost three-kilometre stretch of Line 1 this weekend. The transit agency says there will be no subway service between St. George...

12h ago

Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police have identified two of four suspects following a stabbing in the city’s east end that left an off-duty police officer in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area...

1h ago

Latest Blue Jays, Ohtani frenzy shows dangers of unchecked gossip
Latest Blue Jays, Ohtani frenzy shows dangers of unchecked gossip

In an information vacuum, when people are so susceptible to being lured into believing whatever they want to believe, it’s so easy to end up with the fevered, fact-free frenzy that surrounded Shohei...

12h ago

Man in critical condition from shooting in North York
Man in critical condition from shooting in North York

A man is in critical condition from being shot in the Wilson Avenue and Highway 400 area of North York on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports at approximately 6:29 a.m. of a male lying on...

4h ago

Top Stories

TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

Transit riders will need to make alternate plans as the TTC is closing an almost three-kilometre stretch of Line 1 this weekend. The transit agency says there will be no subway service between St. George...

12h ago

Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police have identified two of four suspects following a stabbing in the city’s east end that left an off-duty police officer in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area...

1h ago

Latest Blue Jays, Ohtani frenzy shows dangers of unchecked gossip
Latest Blue Jays, Ohtani frenzy shows dangers of unchecked gossip

In an information vacuum, when people are so susceptible to being lured into believing whatever they want to believe, it’s so easy to end up with the fevered, fact-free frenzy that surrounded Shohei...

12h ago

Man in critical condition from shooting in North York
Man in critical condition from shooting in North York

A man is in critical condition from being shot in the Wilson Avenue and Highway 400 area of North York on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports at approximately 6:29 a.m. of a male lying on...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.

16h ago

4:06
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 

CityNews has obtained a report that finds Brampton would face a massive budget deficit were Peel Region dissolved. Mayor Patrick Brown commissioned the report as he fights the split, which a source describes as "the messiest divorce you've ever seen.

16h ago

2:43
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers

Traffic agents have been deployed along King Street to improve congestion during rush hour. Faiza Amin speaks one-on-one with Mayor Olivia Chow on how the city is responding to a downtown dilemma that has drivers breaking the rules.

18h ago

2:10
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated

Residents say a policy change made to increase safety at train and traffic intersections in Scarborough is becoming a nuisance.Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

2:22
Downsview airport operations to end by mid-2024 as redevelopment project ramps up
Downsview airport operations to end by mid-2024 as redevelopment project ramps up

The company leading the massive redevelopment of the Downsview airport lands is preparing to shut down the airfield in mid-2024 as work to transform the 520-acre site over 30 years ramps up. Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

More Videos