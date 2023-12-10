3 people, including 2 kids, found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

Police are investigating after three people, including two children, were found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night.

Investigators say they were called to Glamorgan Avenue near Kennedy and Ellesmere Roads just after 7:30 p.m. where a woman was located outside the building in critical condition. The children were located inside an apartment unit in critical condition.

Police did not provide any further details as to the nature of the incident except that it is not related to a shooting or stabbing.

All three have been taken to hospital.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported two children in critical condition to hospital but did not provide any further details on their condition.