3 people, including 2 kids, found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

Police investigate after three people, including 2 kids, were found without vital signs at an apartment building on Glamorgan Drive
Police investigate after three people, including 2 kids, were found without vital signs at an apartment building on Glamorgan Drive in Scarborough on Dec. 10, 2023. CITYNEWS/Khaled Mansour

By John Marchesan

Posted December 10, 2023 8:39 pm.

Last Updated December 10, 2023 8:59 pm.

Police are investigating after three people, including two children, were found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night.

Investigators say they were called to Glamorgan Avenue near Kennedy and Ellesmere Roads just after 7:30 p.m. where a woman was located outside the building in critical condition. The children were located inside an apartment unit in critical condition.

Police did not provide any further details as to the nature of the incident except that it is not related to a shooting or stabbing.

All three have been taken to hospital.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported two children in critical condition to hospital but did not provide any further details on their condition.

Top Stories

New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024
New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024

The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for...

1h ago

'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place
'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Anger and frustration at Ontario Place, one day after work began to remove trees from the site as part of the Ford government's redevelopment plan. Critics of the province's plan for the reimagined...

2h ago

Two suspects sought after young man shot in west end neighbourhood
Two suspects sought after young man shot in west end neighbourhood

Police are searching for two suspects after gunshots rang out in the Davenport neighbourhood of the city. Investigators were called to the area of Shaw Street and Wychcrest Avenue just after 5 p.m....

3h ago

Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas
Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas

Battles raged across Gaza on Sunday as Israel indicated it was prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat the territory's Hamas rulers, and a key mediator said willingness to discuss a cease-fire...

3h ago

