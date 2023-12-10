A woman is charged with manslaughter after 2 sets of young twins were killed in a 2021 London fire

LONDON (AP) — A woman has been charged with four counts of manslaughter after two sets of young twins were killed in a fire that ripped through a London home in 2021.

Deveca Rose, 29, has also been charged with child abandonment, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. She is scheduled to appear at Croydon Magistrates Court on Monday.

The four children — Leyton and Logan Hoath, 3, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, 4 — died after fire engulfed the home in the Sutton area of south London at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021.

“Officers understand the significant impact on the local community following this devastating incident, and they would like to reassure people that this extremely complex investigation continues, supported by partner agencies including the Crown Prosecution Service and London Fire Brigade,’’ police said in a statement.

The Associated Press