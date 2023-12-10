Children of imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi to accept Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf

By The Associated Press

Posted December 10, 2023 7:10 am.

Last Updated December 10, 2023 7:42 am.

HELSINKI (AP) — The children of imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi are set to accept this year’s Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf in a ceremony Sunday in the Norwegian capital. Mohammadi is renowned for campaigning for women’s rights and democracy in her country, as well as fighting against the death penalty.

Ali and Kiana Rahmani, Mohammadi’s twin 17-year-old children who live in exile in Paris with their father, will be given the prestigious award at Oslo City Hall, after which they will give the Nobel Peace Prize lecture in their mother’s name.

Mohammadi, 51, was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize in October for her decades of activism despite numerous arrests by Iranian authorities and spending years behind bars. She is currently detained in a prison in Tehran.

At a news conference in Oslo on Saturday, Kiana Rahmani read out a message from her mother, in which the imprisoned activist praised the role international media played in “conveying the voice of dissenters, protesters and human rights defenders to the world.”

“Iranian society needs global support and you, journalists and media professionals are our greatest and most important allies in the difficult struggle against the destructive tyranny of the Islamic Republic government. I sincerely thank you for your efforts, for all you’ve done for us,” Mohammadi said in her note.

Kiana Rahmani said she held little hope of seeing her mother again.

“Maybe I’ll see her in 30 or 40 years, but I think I won’t see her again. But that doesn’t matter, because my mother will always live on in my heart, values that are worth fighting for,” she said.

Mohammadi’s brother and husband told reporters in Oslo that she planned to go on a hunger strike on Sunday in solidarity with the Baha’i Faith religious minority in Iran.

Rahmani’s husband, Taghi, previously said that he hasn’t been able to see his wife for 11 years, and their children haven’t seen their mother for seven.

Mohammadi played a leading role in protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last year while in police custody for allegedly violating the country’s strict headscarf law which forces women to cover their hair and entire bodies.

Iranian authorities banned members of Amini’s family from traveling to accept the European Union’s top human rights prize — the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought — on her behalf, the U.S.-based HRANA said late Saturday.

Narges Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize and the second Iranian woman after human rights activist Shirin Ebadi won the award in 2003.

It’s the fifth time in the 122-year history of the awards that the peace prize has been given to someone who is in prison or under house arrest.

The rest of the Nobel prizes are set to be handed out in separate ceremonies in Stockholm later Sunday.

The Associated Press


Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place
Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place

Tree removal began Saturday afternoon outside of Ontario Place with Spadina-Fort York MPP Chris Glover confirming to CityNews that crews were at the site of Budweiser Stage to begin removing trees as part...

10h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough
Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough

A man is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a bar in Scarborough on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:15 a.m. police responded to reports of a large bar fight...

21m ago

Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop
Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police. Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on...

15h ago

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

13h ago

