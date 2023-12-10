Congo’s president makes campaign stop near conflict zone and blasts Rwanda for backing rebels

Supporters wait for the arrival of Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi at a rally in Goma, Eastern Congo, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tshisekedi is seeking reelection in the Dec. 20 elections. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

By Justin Kabumba, The Associated Press

Posted December 10, 2023 5:59 pm.

Last Updated December 10, 2023 6:12 pm.

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A fiery President Felix Tshisekedi rallied thousands of supporters at a stadium in a conflict-stricken eastern region of Congo on Sunday, making one of his final campaign sweeps through the country in the lead-up to elections later this month.

Supporters waited hours to hear the first-term president’s speech in a region torn by years of violence between the army and M23 rebels. He directed most of his ire toward President Paul Kagame in neighboring Rwanda rather than his opponents in the Dec. 20 election, where he is vying for a second-term leading the nation of 100 million people.

“I promise you that this fight will continue, and we will rid our country of the M23 terrorists, led by their leader Paul Kagame. We are going to put an end to their barbaric reign of terrorism, which has put the Congolese people into mourning,” Tshisekedi said at Afia Stadium in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

The election has resurfaced long simmering questions about overlapping conflicts in eastern Congo and neighboring nations such as Rwanda. Tshisekedi and many of the two dozen candidates running against him, including former oil executive Martin Fayulu and businessman Moise Katumbi, pledge to stem violence and displacement.

Tshisekedi has long accused Kagame and Rwanda of providing military support to M23, the latest iteration of Congolese Tutsi fighters to seize towns in parts of mineral-rich North Kivu. The U.N. and human rights groups accuse M23 of atrocities ranging from rape to mass killings and say it receives backing from Rwanda. Rwanda denies any ties with the rebels.

Beyond the speech, Tshisekedi sought to project symbolic power by visiting North Kivu’s capital. The rebels have taken over large parts of the region and since last week they have overcome volunteer self-defense groups and Congolese soldiers to seize major nearby towns.

As the election nears, Congo’s government is doubling down on a push to have regional and international peacekeeping forces withdraw. A regional force of officers from East African countries began leaving Goma last week.

Peacekeepers have faced protests and criticism from residents who see them as toothless and unable to protect civilians in Congo, which is the world’s top cobalt producer and fifth-largest producer of copper.

Tshisekedi, who has called for U.N. peacekeepers to leave, said Sunday that the United Nations “came to help and protect the Congolese people, but it didn’t work.”

“Its mission will come to an end, and we will salute their departure with honor,” he added.

Roger Mibenge, a Goma resident at the rally, said he supported Tshisekedi’s efforts to liberate the region from “Rwandan aggression.”

“We think we still need him for the next few years so that he can carry out the work he has started,” Mibenge said.

More than 120 armed groups are fighting over land and control of valuable minerals in Congo’s eastern regions.

Tshisekedi praised both the army and volunteer “Wazalendo” fighters in the right against armed groups, promising the region total liberation.

“All this is to say that we still have work to do, and to continue this work we need your support,” he told the crowd.

Despite his plea for votes, it is questionable how deeply the election will reach into North Kivu and other conflict-stricken regions. The election won’t be held in some areas wracked by violence and displacement, and last week Congo’s Independent National Electoral Commission asked the government for help distributing ballots to insecure areas.

Justin Kabumba, The Associated Press


Two suspects sought after young man shot in west end neighbourhood
Two suspects sought after young man shot in west end neighbourhood

Police are searching for two suspects after gunshots rang out in the Davenport neighbourhood of the city. Investigators were called to the area of Shaw Street and Wychcrest Avenue just after 5 p.m....

3m ago

Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas
Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas

Battles raged across Gaza on Sunday as Israel indicated it was prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat the territory's Hamas rulers, and a key mediator said willingness to discuss a cease-fire...

9m ago

Advocates look to stem radicalization as anger mounts over Israel-Hamas war
Advocates look to stem radicalization as anger mounts over Israel-Hamas war

An Alberta woman whose son was killed while fighting with Islamic extremists in Syria is worried anger over the conflict between Israel and Hamas could lead to an increase in radicalization. Chris Boudreau...

2h ago

Man charged with attempted murder in springtime Mississauga shooting
Man charged with attempted murder in springtime Mississauga shooting

A 25-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after a Durham man was injured in a shooting this past spring in Mississauga. Peel police say the suspect was involved in a drive-by-style shooting...

2h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

21h ago

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

20h ago

2:43
Changes to physician training are coming
Changes to physician training are coming

The framework that guides medical training for doctors in Canada is about to get an overhaul and Canadians have until the end of the year to have a say. David Zura explains.
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
4:06
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 

CityNews has obtained a report that finds Brampton would face a massive budget deficit were Peel Region dissolved. Mayor Patrick Brown commissioned the report as he fights the split, which a source describes as "the messiest divorce you've ever seen.
