Dak Prescott, Brandon Aubrey help Cowboys pull even with Eagles in NFC East with 33-13 victory

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, left, runs with the ball while scoring on a fumble recovery as teammate Haason Reddick (7) gestures and Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) chases him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved

By Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

Posted December 10, 2023 11:45 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 12:13 am.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Brandon Aubrey made four field goals to start his career a record 30-for-30, and the Dallas Cowboys pulled even in the NFC East with their 15th consecutive home victory, 33-13 over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The Cowboys (10-3) weren’t deterred by Jalen Carter’s 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown, winning their fifth consecutive game since a loss at Philadelphia that gave the Eagles a two-game division lead.

The Eagles (10-3) lost three fumbles and didn’t score an offensive touchdown as quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had the first fumble, lost consecutive games for the first time since October 2021.

While the Cowboys currently hold the tiebreaker with an extra NFC East victory, the Eagles would take the division title on subsequent tiebreakers if they win their remaining four games.

Aubrey became the first kicker with two of at least 59 yards in the same game, connecting from 60 yards late in the first quarter. His 59-yarder in the third allowed Aubrey to surpass Greg Zuerlein and Harrison Butker, who each had a pair from at least 58 yards.

The 28-year-old rookie added a 45-yarder in the fourth and another from 50 in the final two minutes, extending his NFL record for perfection to start a career.

With Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy calling plays from the sideline just four days after an emergency appendectomy, Prescott had a career-best seventh consecutive game with at least two TD passes.

The Dallas offense bogged down after Prescott’s first-half TD passes, but two big completions for first downs to tight end Jake Ferguson, including a hurdling effort early in the fourth quarter, led to Aubrey’s last two field goals.

The Cowboys were cruising when Prescott lost control of the ball while being sacked by Fletcher Cox in the third quarter, and Carter picked up the loose ball and ran untouched to get the Eagles within 24-13.

Down two touchdowns late in the third, Philadelphia couldn’t convert on fourth-and-8 from the Dallas 30-yard line. Stephen Gilmore made the open-field tackle on DeVonta Smith, who later had the third lost fumble for Philadelphia, ending any realistic hopes of a rally.

CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup had the scoring catches for Dallas, and Rico Dowdle had a 1-yard plunge that was originally called short but overturned when the Cowboys challenged.

Prescott was 24 of 39 for 271 yards, and the Cowboys limited Hurts to 197 yards passing and 30 rushing.

INJURIES

Eagles S Reed Blankenship was ruled out with a concussion after leaving the game in the first half. … Cowboys DT Johnathan Hankins was helped off the field with an ankle injury in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Eagles: At Seattle on Monday, Dec. 18. The Seahawks’ loss at San Francisco means Philadelphia won’t face a team with a winning record in its final four games.

Cowboys: At Buffalo next Sunday in the first of consecutive road matchups with AFC East playoff contenders. The second is division-leading Miami.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two toddlers are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

1h ago

New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024
New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024

The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for...

2h ago

'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place
'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Anger and frustration at Ontario Place, one day after work began to remove trees from the site as part of the Ford government's redevelopment plan. Critics of the province's plan for the reimagined...

5h ago

Financial district intersection closed to traffic for the next week
Financial district intersection closed to traffic for the next week

A weeklong closure of another major downtown intersection will force drivers to pack some extra patience starting Monday. The intersection of Bay and Adelaide Streets will be closed until Saturday,...

57m ago

Top Stories

Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two toddlers are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

1h ago

New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024
New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024

The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for...

2h ago

'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place
'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Anger and frustration at Ontario Place, one day after work began to remove trees from the site as part of the Ford government's redevelopment plan. Critics of the province's plan for the reimagined...

5h ago

Financial district intersection closed to traffic for the next week
Financial district intersection closed to traffic for the next week

A weeklong closure of another major downtown intersection will force drivers to pack some extra patience starting Monday. The intersection of Bay and Adelaide Streets will be closed until Saturday,...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

5h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:51
Mild temperatures end Sunday, snow squalls returning
Mild temperatures end Sunday, snow squalls returning

A mostly cloudy day on Sunday but the mild temperatures will start to fall as northwesterly wind gusts increase, bringing with it flurries for the GTA and snow squalls further north.
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
More Videos