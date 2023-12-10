Death of last surviving Alaskan taken by Japan during WWII rekindles memories of forgotten battle

George Kudrin holds a photo of his wife's grave, Dec. 1, 2023, in Anchorage, Alaska, with flowers gathered on Attu Island pressed inside the laminate cover. His wife was the second to last living descendant of Attu, Alaska, whose entire population was captured by the Japanese during World War II and sent to Japan until being liberated after the war. She died in February 2023, and her brother Gregory Golodoff, the last living Attu resident, died nine months after she did. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press

Posted December 10, 2023 12:12 am.

Last Updated December 10, 2023 12:26 am.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Gregory Golodoff spent most of his years on a quiet Alaska island, living an ordinary life, managing a co-op store, fishing for crab and serving as the village council president. But Golodoff’s recent death at the age of 84 has reopened a chapter of American history and stirred up memories of a long-forgotten Japanese invasion that prompted the only World War II battle on North American soil.

Golodoff was the last survivor among 41 residents imprisoned in Japan after Japanese troops captured remote Attu Island during World War II. He was 3 when the island was taken. He died Nov. 17 in Anchorage, his family said. His sister, Elizabeth “Liz” Golodoff Kudrin, the second-to-last surviving Attuan, died in February at 82. Three of their siblings died in captivity.

“The eldest generation has passed away to the other side,” said Helena Schmitz, the great-granddaughter of the last Attu chief, who died in Japan along with his son.

Attu is a desolate, mountainous slab of tundra, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) wide by 35 miles (56 kilometers) long, and sits between the North Pacific Ocean and Bering Sea on the volcanic Ring of Fire. It’s the most westerly island in the Aleutian chain — closer to Russia than mainland Alaska — and was one of just a few U.S. territories, along with Guam, the Philippines and the nearby island of Kiska, taken by enemy forces during the war.

The American effort to reclaim Attu in 1943 amid frigid rain, dense fog and hurricane-force winds became known as World War II’s “forgotten battle.” About 2,500 Japanese soldiers perished, many in hand-to-hand combat or by suicide; 28 survived. Roughly 550 U.S. soldiers died. Initially trained and equipped to fight in the North African desert, many suffered from frostbite and exposure due to inadequate gear.

Even after the surviving captives were freed at the close of the war, they were not allowed to return to Attu because the U.S. military decided it would be too expensive to rebuild the community. Most were sent to the island of Atka, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) away.

With the loss of their homeland, the Attuans’ language, Sakinam Tunuu, is now all but gone, spoken only by members of Schmitz’s immediate family. The distinctive basket-weaving style of the island is practiced by just three or four weavers, and not all are of Attuan descent. Schmitz runs a nonprofit named Atux Forever to revive the cultural heritage.

Much of what is known about the Alaska Natives’ time in Japan is chronicled in the book “ Attu Boy,” written by Golodoff’s older brother, Nick, with assistance from his editor, Rachel Mason, a cultural anthropologist with the National Park Service in Anchorage.

Mason knew the three siblings. Gregory and Liz had little memory of Attu or Japan, and neither liked to talk about it, she said.

Nick Golodoff, who was 6 when he was captured, had a childlike innocence about his time as a prisoner, Mason noted. The cover of his book featured a photograph of him riding on the back of a Japanese soldier, both smiling.

That experience was far from typical. Of the Attu residents interned in Japan, 22 died from malnutrition, starvation or tuberculosis. Schmitz’s great-grandfather, Mike Hodikoff, died with his son of food poisoning from eating rotten garbage while in Japanese captivity, the book noted.

Japanese soldiers landed on Attu Island on June 7, 1942, when residents were attending services at the Russian Orthodox church. Some ran for their rifles, but Hodikoff told them, “Do not shoot, maybe the Americans can save us yet,” according to the book.

Instead, the village radio operator, Charles Foster Jones, was shot and killed before he could alert authorities, becoming the only U.S. civilian killed by the invading forces in North America, according to a tribute to Jones by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The other residents — all Alaska Natives except for Jones’ wife, a white teacher from New Jersey named Etta Jones — were kept captive in their homes for three months before being told to pack up and bring what food they could for the journey to Japan.

They first went to Kiska, another Alaska island; one Attu resident died on the way. Stuffed in the cargo hold of a ship, the others embarked on a two-week voyage to Sapporo, the largest city on Japan’s Hokkaido Island, where they were kept in four rooms in an abandoned dormitory. Only Etta Jones was separated from them and taken in a different boat to an internment facility in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

One Japanese guard complained the Attuans ate better than the Japanese, but conditions worsened when the Alaskans ran out of the food they brought.

The Golodoffs’ mother, Olean, and others were forced to work long hours in a clay mine. As their numbers dwindled, she also became the cook for the surviving POWs, though there was little to make. She was reduced to gathering orange peels off the street and cooking them on top of a heater, said George Kudrin, who married Olean’s daughter Liz in Atka after he returned from the Vietnam War.

“I fed them to my children, and only then would they stop crying for a while,” Olean once told an interviewer.

Her husband, Lawrence, and three of their seven children died in Japan. Nick Golodoff lived until 2013. Another son who survived captivity, John, died in 2009.

Kudrin said Olean didn’t speak of her experiences in Japan, and his wife, Liz, was too young to remember anything.

“She always knew that she was part of the history of World War II and she always said, ‘I am a survivor with my mama,’” he said.

American forces reclaimed Attu on May 30, 1943, after a brutal 19-day campaign. Much of the fighting was waged in dense fog amid winds of up to 120 mph (193 kph). Attu Island today is part of the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge and known more for being one of the top destinations in North America for groups dedicated to viewing birds, especially those from Asia.

Greg Golodoff’s wife of 50 years, Pauline, said he never spoke with her about his experience in Japan or about being the last living resident of Attu.

“I tried to ask him, but he didn’t want to talk about it,” she said.

Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place
Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place

Tree removal began Saturday afternoon outside of Ontario Place with Spadina-Fort York MPP Chris Glover confirming to CityNews that crews were at the site of Budweiser Stage to begin removing trees as part...

4h ago

Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop
Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police. Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on...

9h ago

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

7h ago

14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall
14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall

A 14-year-old is under arrest in connection with the violent assault of a woman inside a Brampton mall back in October. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 a woman was at Bramalea...

8h ago

Top Stories

Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place
Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place

Tree removal began Saturday afternoon outside of Ontario Place with Spadina-Fort York MPP Chris Glover confirming to CityNews that crews were at the site of Budweiser Stage to begin removing trees as part...

4h ago

Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop
Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police. Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on...

9h ago

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

7h ago

14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall
14-year-old arrested in vicious assault against woman at Brampton mall

A 14-year-old is under arrest in connection with the violent assault of a woman inside a Brampton mall back in October. Peel Regional Police said at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 a woman was at Bramalea...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Changes to physician training are coming
Changes to physician training are coming

The framework that guides medical training for doctors in Canada is about to get an overhaul and Canadians have until the end of the year to have a say. David Zura explains.
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
4:06
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 

CityNews has obtained a report that finds Brampton would face a massive budget deficit were Peel Region dissolved. Mayor Patrick Brown commissioned the report as he fights the split, which a source describes as "the messiest divorce you've ever seen.
2:43
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers

Traffic agents have been deployed along King Street to improve congestion during rush hour. Faiza Amin speaks one-on-one with Mayor Olivia Chow on how the city is responding to a downtown dilemma that has drivers breaking the rules.
2:10
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated

Residents say a policy change made to increase safety at train and traffic intersections in Scarborough is becoming a nuisance.Pat Taney reports.
More Videos