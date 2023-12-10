Explosions heard in Kyiv in possible air attack; no word on damage or casualties

By The Associated Press

Posted December 10, 2023 10:25 pm.

Last Updated December 10, 2023 10:26 pm.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of loud explosions rang out in Ukraine’s capital early Monday followed by air raid sirens.

There was no immediate word on the origin of the explosions, but they sounded like air defense units firing into the sky.

Kyiv is routinely targeted by Russian drone and missile attacks.

Just over two weeks ago, Kyiv came under what Ukrainian officials said was the most intense drone attack since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones against the capital, of which 74 were destroyed by air defenses.

The explosions Monday occurred just after 4 a.m. as the city was under its nightly curfew. There was no immediate information on any damage or casualties.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two toddlers are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

updated

18m ago

New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024
New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024

The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for...

1h ago

'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place
'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Anger and frustration at Ontario Place, one day after work began to remove trees from the site as part of the Ford government's redevelopment plan. Critics of the province's plan for the reimagined...

4h ago

Two suspects sought after young man shot in west end neighbourhood
Two suspects sought after young man shot in west end neighbourhood

Police are searching for two suspects after gunshots rang out in the Davenport neighbourhood of the city. Investigators were called to the area of Shaw Street and Wychcrest Avenue just after 5 p.m....

4h ago

Top Stories

Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two toddlers are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

updated

18m ago

New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024
New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024

The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for...

1h ago

'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place
'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Anger and frustration at Ontario Place, one day after work began to remove trees from the site as part of the Ford government's redevelopment plan. Critics of the province's plan for the reimagined...

4h ago

Two suspects sought after young man shot in west end neighbourhood
Two suspects sought after young man shot in west end neighbourhood

Police are searching for two suspects after gunshots rang out in the Davenport neighbourhood of the city. Investigators were called to the area of Shaw Street and Wychcrest Avenue just after 5 p.m....

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

4h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:51
Mild temperatures end Sunday, snow squalls returning
Mild temperatures end Sunday, snow squalls returning

A mostly cloudy day on Sunday but the mild temperatures will start to fall as northwesterly wind gusts increase, bringing with it flurries for the GTA and snow squalls further north.
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
More Videos