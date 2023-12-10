Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem smiles during a news conference following an interest rate announcement, Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Ottawa. Macklem will give a speech in Toronto on Friday. The central bank kept its key interest rate target on hold at five per cent earlier this month, but cautioned that it is still concerned about risks to the outlook for inflation and remains prepared to raise rates if needed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 10, 2023

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Household debt

Statistics Canada will release its third-quarter national balance sheet and financial flow accounts figures on Wednesday. The report will include the latest reading of how much Canadians owe compared with their household income as well has how much households are paying to service the debt. 

Dollarama earnings 

Dollarama Inc. will report its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The retailer has benefited this year as bargain-hunting shoppers have turned to it in search of a deal. In September, Dollarama raised its expectations for comparable store sales growth to between 10.0 and 11.0 per cent.

Scotiabank investor day 

Scotiabank holds an investor day on Wednesday. The big bank reported last month that its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year earlier as it put aside more money for potentially bad loans and faced costs related to layoffs and branch closures it started in the quarter to lower expenses going forward. 

Home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its November home sales figures on Thursday. The number of homes sold in October was up 0.9 per cent compared with October 2022 as the national average home price rose to $656,625 — up 1.8 per cent from a year ago.

Macklem speech 

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech in Toronto on Friday. The central bank kept its key interest rate target on hold at five per cent earlier this month, but cautioned that it is still concerned about risks to the outlook for inflation and remains prepared to raise rates if needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL, TSX:BNS)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place
Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place

Tree removal began Saturday afternoon outside of Ontario Place with Spadina-Fort York MPP Chris Glover confirming to CityNews that crews were at the site of Budweiser Stage to begin removing trees as part...

13h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough
Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough

A man is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a bar in Scarborough on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:15 a.m. police responded to reports of a large bar fight...

1h ago

Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop
Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police. Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on...

18h ago

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

16h ago

