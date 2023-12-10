Man charged with attempted murder in springtime Mississauga shooting

A 25-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after a Durham man was injured in a shooting this past spring in Mississauga.

Peel police say the suspect was involved in a drive-by-style shooting in the area of Matheson Boulevard East and Satellite Drive in the early morning hours of May 29, 2023.

A 27-year-old man from Durham suffered injuries that were considered non-life threatening after he was struck in the leg.

On Dec. 9, police charged Jathusan Akilan from York Region with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim or disfigure and unauthorized possession of a firearm.