Man charged with attempted murder in springtime Mississauga shooting

Exterior view of Peel Regional Police Service headquarters.
Exterior view of Peel Regional Police Service headquarters. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted December 10, 2023 4:18 pm.

Last Updated December 10, 2023 4:21 pm.

A 25-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after a Durham man was injured in a shooting this past spring in Mississauga.

Peel police say the suspect was involved in a drive-by-style shooting in the area of Matheson Boulevard East and Satellite Drive in the early morning hours of May 29, 2023.

A 27-year-old man from Durham suffered injuries that were considered non-life threatening after he was struck in the leg.

On Dec. 9, police charged Jathusan Akilan from York Region with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim or disfigure and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas
Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas

Battles raged across Gaza on Sunday as Israel indicated it was prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat the territory's Hamas rulers, and a key mediator said willingness to discuss a cease-fire...

1h ago

Advocates look to stem radicalization as anger mounts over Israel-Hamas war
Advocates look to stem radicalization as anger mounts over Israel-Hamas war

An Alberta woman whose son was killed while fighting with Islamic extremists in Syria is worried anger over the conflict between Israel and Hamas could lead to an increase in radicalization. Chris Boudreau...

59m ago

One person shot in nightclub parking lot in Mississauga
One person shot in nightclub parking lot in Mississauga

One person has suffered gunshot wounds after being shot in a nightclub parking lot in Mississauga. Police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road around 2:30 a.m. for reports...

13m ago

Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough
Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough

A man is in hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a bar in Scarborough on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:15 a.m. police responded to reports of a large bar fight at 2901 Kennedy...

1m ago

Top Stories

Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas
Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas

Battles raged across Gaza on Sunday as Israel indicated it was prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat the territory's Hamas rulers, and a key mediator said willingness to discuss a cease-fire...

1h ago

Advocates look to stem radicalization as anger mounts over Israel-Hamas war
Advocates look to stem radicalization as anger mounts over Israel-Hamas war

An Alberta woman whose son was killed while fighting with Islamic extremists in Syria is worried anger over the conflict between Israel and Hamas could lead to an increase in radicalization. Chris Boudreau...

59m ago

One person shot in nightclub parking lot in Mississauga
One person shot in nightclub parking lot in Mississauga

One person has suffered gunshot wounds after being shot in a nightclub parking lot in Mississauga. Police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road around 2:30 a.m. for reports...

13m ago

Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough
Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough

A man is in hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a bar in Scarborough on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:15 a.m. police responded to reports of a large bar fight at 2901 Kennedy...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

20h ago

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

19h ago

2:43
Changes to physician training are coming
Changes to physician training are coming

The framework that guides medical training for doctors in Canada is about to get an overhaul and Canadians have until the end of the year to have a say. David Zura explains.
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
4:06
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 

CityNews has obtained a report that finds Brampton would face a massive budget deficit were Peel Region dissolved. Mayor Patrick Brown commissioned the report as he fights the split, which a source describes as "the messiest divorce you've ever seen.
More Videos