Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries when struck by vehicle in North York

Toronto police cruiser
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 10, 2023 11:50 am.

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries from being struck by a vehicle in North York on Saturday night.

At approximately 8:42 p.m. officers responded to reports of a collision in the area of Epsom Downs Drive and William Cragg Drive area.

A black BMW sedan was reportedly travelling eastbound on Epsom Downs Drive when it struck a pedestrian who was walking eastbound on the same street.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing by members of Traffic Services and police are asking witnesses and residents with information to contact them.

Top Stories

Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place
Activists gather to call on Ford government to walk back Science Centre move to Ontario Place

Tree removal began Saturday afternoon outside of Ontario Place with Spadina-Fort York MPP Chris Glover confirming to CityNews that crews were at the site of Budweiser Stage to begin removing trees as part...

14h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough
Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough

A man is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a bar in Scarborough on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:15 a.m. police responded to reports of a large bar fight...

2h ago

Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop
Driver wanted after striking, dragging officer during police stop

An officer suffered minor injuries when a man fled the scene after being pulled over by police. Police say they pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street around 2:30 p.m. on...

19h ago

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

15h ago

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

14h ago

2:43
Changes to physician training are coming
Changes to physician training are coming

The framework that guides medical training for doctors in Canada is about to get an overhaul and Canadians have until the end of the year to have a say. David Zura explains.
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
4:06
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 

CityNews has obtained a report that finds Brampton would face a massive budget deficit were Peel Region dissolved. Mayor Patrick Brown commissioned the report as he fights the split, which a source describes as "the messiest divorce you've ever seen.
More Videos