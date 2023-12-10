Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries when struck by vehicle in North York

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries from being struck by a vehicle in North York on Saturday night.

At approximately 8:42 p.m. officers responded to reports of a collision in the area of Epsom Downs Drive and William Cragg Drive area.

A black BMW sedan was reportedly travelling eastbound on Epsom Downs Drive when it struck a pedestrian who was walking eastbound on the same street.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing by members of Traffic Services and police are asking witnesses and residents with information to contact them.