Petrochemical giant’s salt mine ruptures in northeastern Brazil. Officials warn of collapse

A view of sunken ground at the Mutange neighborhood in Maceio, Alagoas state, Brazil, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. A mine belonging to Brazilian petrochemical giant Braskem collapsed Sunday. The area had previously been evacuated and there were was no risk to any people, the authority said in its statement. (AP Photo/Itawi Albuquerque)

By Diane Jeantet And David Biller, The Associated Press

Posted December 10, 2023 2:53 pm.

Last Updated December 10, 2023 3:12 pm.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A mine belonging to Brazilian petrochemical giant Braskem ruptured Sunday in the northeastern coastal city of Maceio, the city’s civil defense authority said.

Video the authority distributed shows a sudden murky bubbling of the water in the Mundau lagoon in the city’s Mutange neighborhood, reflecting the mine’s rupture.

The area had previously been evacuated and there were was no risk to any people, it said in a statement. A press officer said officials were still assessing the rupture and would soon provide further information.

The development came as no surprise to residents and local authorities. Braskem’s 40 years of rock salt mining in Maceio has prompted the displacement of tens of thousands of people, hollowing out communities, and on Nov. 28 the company alerted authorities of the imminent risk the mine would collapse. Land around the mine has been steadily sinking ever since, falling a total of 2.35 meters (7.7 feet) as of Sunday morning.

On Nov. 30, Alagoas state Gov. Paulo Dantas warned of the possible “formation of large craters” following the mine’s collapse and said federal teams would arrive that night as back up.

Local residents were told not to travel near the area and waited anxiously, imagining what damage a collapse would bring to their homes and the rest of the city.

In the first few days, Braskem sent regular updates, including possible times at which the mine could collapse. The messages scared local residents, including Carlos Eduardo da Silva Lopes, a student at the Alagaos Federal University.

“It caused the population to be in terror, unable to sleep, worried,” Lopes told The Associated Press by phone on Dec. 1.

Between 1979 and 2019, when Braskem announced the shutdown of its rock salt operations in Maceio, the company operated a total of 35 mines

Troubles in Maceio began a year earlier, when large cracks first appeared on the surface. Some stretched several hundred meters. The first order to evacuate some areas — including parts of the Mutange neighborhood — came in 2019.

Since then , five neighborhoods have turned into ghost towns, as residents accepted Braskem’s payouts to relocate. According to the Brazilian Senate’s website, some 200,000 people in Maceio were affected by the company’s mining activities.

In July, the company reached a $356 million settlement with the coastal city.

Aside from mine 18, which ruptured Sunday, Braskem says it is in the process of filling eight other cavities with sand.

Rock salt mining is a process of extracting salt from deep underground deposits. Once the salt has been extracted, the cavities left behind can collapse, causing the soil above to settle. Structures built on top of such areas can topple.

Braskem is one of the biggest petrochemical companies in the Americas, owned primarily by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras and construction giant Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht.

Diane Jeantet And David Biller, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Advocates look to stem radicalization as anger mounts over Israel-Hamas war
Advocates look to stem radicalization as anger mounts over Israel-Hamas war

CALGARY — An Alberta woman whose son was killed while fighting with Islamic extremists in Syria is worried anger over the conflict between Israel and Hamas could lead to an increase in radicalization. Chris...

4h ago

Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas
Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas

Battles raged across Gaza on Sunday as Israel indicated it was prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat the territory's Hamas rulers, and a key mediator said willingness to discuss a cease-fire...

1m ago

One person shot in nightclub parking lot in Mississauga
One person shot in nightclub parking lot in Mississauga

One person has suffered gunshot wounds after being shot in a nightclub parking lot in Mississauga. Police received a call at approximately 2:34 a.m. of reports of a shooting in the Eglinton Avenue East...

2h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough
Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough

A man is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a bar in Scarborough on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:15 a.m. police responded to reports of a large bar fight...

5h ago

Top Stories

Advocates look to stem radicalization as anger mounts over Israel-Hamas war
Advocates look to stem radicalization as anger mounts over Israel-Hamas war

CALGARY — An Alberta woman whose son was killed while fighting with Islamic extremists in Syria is worried anger over the conflict between Israel and Hamas could lead to an increase in radicalization. Chris...

4h ago

Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas
Battles rage across Gaza as Israel indicates it's willing to fight for months or more to beat Hamas

Battles raged across Gaza on Sunday as Israel indicated it was prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat the territory's Hamas rulers, and a key mediator said willingness to discuss a cease-fire...

1m ago

One person shot in nightclub parking lot in Mississauga
One person shot in nightclub parking lot in Mississauga

One person has suffered gunshot wounds after being shot in a nightclub parking lot in Mississauga. Police received a call at approximately 2:34 a.m. of reports of a shooting in the Eglinton Avenue East...

2h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough
Man suffers serious injuries from early morning stabbing in Scarborough

A man is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a bar in Scarborough on Sunday morning. At approximately 3:15 a.m. police responded to reports of a large bar fight...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

18h ago

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

17h ago

2:43
Changes to physician training are coming
Changes to physician training are coming

The framework that guides medical training for doctors in Canada is about to get an overhaul and Canadians have until the end of the year to have a say. David Zura explains.
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
4:06
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 

CityNews has obtained a report that finds Brampton would face a massive budget deficit were Peel Region dissolved. Mayor Patrick Brown commissioned the report as he fights the split, which a source describes as "the messiest divorce you've ever seen.
More Videos