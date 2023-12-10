Thousands march in Europe in the latest rallies against antisemitism stoked by the war in Gaza

Protesters hold signs and banners as they march during an anti-Semitism demonstration in Brussels, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Landemard)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 10, 2023 11:52 am.

Last Updated December 10, 2023 11:56 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of people marched in the Belgian and German capitals on Sunday to protest soaring antisemitism since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The demonstrations in Brussels and Berlin were the latest in a series of rallies in European capitals that have expressed support for Jewish communities. Previous marches in Paris and in London drew tens of thousands of people. There have also been many pro-Palestinian rallies, often drawing large crowds.

Marchers at the Brussels rally held up signs reading “You don’t have to be Jewish to march against antisemitism,” “antisemitism kills” and other slogans. Police said at least 4,000 people attended.

Joël Rubinfeld, president of the Belgian League Against Antisemitism, said Belgium has witnessed “a huge increase” in anti-Jewish hatred since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants that triggered their latest and deadliest war.

“We are living in a very complicated period,” he said, adding that the rally sends “a message to the Jewish community of Belgium to tell them that they are not alone.”

Meanwhile, several thousand people demonstrated against antisemitism in Berlin as Germany deals with a large increase in anti-Jewish incidents following the Oct. 7 attack.

Police estimated that around 3,200 people gathered in the rain, while organizers put the figure at 10,000, German news agency dpa reported.

The Associated Press


