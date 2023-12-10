Voter turnout plunges below 30% in Hong Kong election after rules shut out pro-democracy candidates

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee casts his ballot at a polling station during the District Council elections in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Residents went to the polls on Sunday in Hong Kong's first district council elections since an electoral overhaul was implemented under Beijing's guidance of “patriots” administering the city, effectively shutting out all pro-democracy candidates.(AP Photo/Louise Delmotte) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kanis Leung, The Associated Press

Posted December 10, 2023 9:19 pm.

Last Updated December 10, 2023 9:26 pm.

HONG KONG (AP) — Voter turnout plunged below 30% in Hong Kong’s first district council elections since new rules introduced under Beijing’s guidance effectively shut out all pro-democracy candidates, setting a record low since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

According to official data on Monday, 27.5% of the city’s 4.3 million registered voters cast ballots in Sunday’s polls — significantly less than the record 71.2% who participated in the last elections held at the height of anti-government protests in 2019. The pro-democracy camp won those polls in a landslide victory, in a clear rebuke of the government’s handling of the protests.

Beijing loyalists are expected to take control of the district councils after Sunday’s elections, with partial returns showing big pro-government parties gaining more seats than independent candidates and smaller parties.

The district councils, which primarily handle municipal matters such as organizing construction projects and public facilities, were Hong Kong’s last major political bodies mostly chosen by the public.

But under new electoral rules introduced under a Beijing order that only “patriots” should administer the city, candidates must secure endorsements from at least nine members of government-appointed committees that are mostly packed with Beijing loyalists, making it virtually impossible for any pro-democracy candidates to run.

An amendment passed in July also slashed the proportion of directly elected seats from about 90% to about 20%.

Many prominent pro-democracy activists have also been arrested or have fled the territory after Beijing imposed a harsh national security law in response to the 2019 protests.

Critics say the low voter turnout reflects the public sentiment toward the “patriots” only system and the government’s crackdown on dissent.

The previous record low for participation in the council elections since the handover to Chinese rule was 35.8% in 1999.

The electoral changes further narrowed political freedoms in the city, following a separate overhaul for the legislature in 2021. Following those changes, turnout in the last legislative election two years ago plunged to 30% from 58% in 2016.

Hong Kong leader John Lee on Sunday said the council elections were the “last piece of the puzzle” in implementing the principle of “patriots” administering the city.

Government officials have downplayed the turnout as a measure of the overhaul’s success, but stepped up efforts to promote the polls. Lee’s administration held carnivals, an outdoor concert and offered free admission to some museums to encourage voting.

Sunday’s elections were extended by 1 1/2 hours because of the failure of the electronic voter registration system. Multiple politicians said the glitch would affect their chances of winning because some residents gave up voting before authorities implemented a contingency plan.

David Lok, chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission, refused to comment on the turnout and said it was unclear whether some voters were unable to cast ballots due to the system failure.

“I can’t rule out this possibility,” he said. “If they can’t vote due to our errors, I feel remorseful.”

Kanis Leung, The Associated Press




Top Stories

3 people, including 2 kids, found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
3 people, including 2 kids, found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

Police are investigating after three people, including two children, were found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to Glamorgan...

DEVELOPING

34m ago

New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024
New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024

The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for...

1h ago

'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place
'A very sad day': Anger, frustration as tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Anger and frustration at Ontario Place, one day after work began to remove trees from the site as part of the Ford government's redevelopment plan. Critics of the province's plan for the reimagined...

2h ago

Two suspects sought after young man shot in west end neighbourhood
Two suspects sought after young man shot in west end neighbourhood

Police are searching for two suspects after gunshots rang out in the Davenport neighbourhood of the city. Investigators were called to the area of Shaw Street and Wychcrest Avenue just after 5 p.m....

3h ago

