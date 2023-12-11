2 people have been killed in a shooting in the southern Swiss town of Sion

BERLIN (AP) — Two people were killed and one wounded as a gunman fired shots at two locations in a southern Swiss town on Monday, police said.

The man, who hasn’t yet been identified, opened fire on several people in Sion shortly before 8 a.m. for reasons that aren’t yet clear, police in Valais canton (state) said in a statement.

Police said they had deployed officers to arrest the shooter. They said that he appears to have known his victims, but didn’t give further details or specify where he opened fire.

Local prosecutors opened a murder investigation.

The Associated Press