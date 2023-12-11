AI systems ‘can be weaponized,’ warns top U.S. cyber official in promoting safeguards

People check their phones as AMECA, an AI robot, looks on at the All In artificial intelligence conference Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Montreal. Top cybersecurity officials are urging technology firms to bake safeguards into the futuristic artificial intelligence systems they're working on to prevent them from being sabotaged or misused for malicious purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2023 1:58 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 2:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Top cybersecurity officials are urging technology firms to bake safeguards into the futuristic artificial intelligence systems they’re cooking up, to prevent them from being sabotaged or misused for malicious purposes.

Without the right guardrails, it will be easier for rogue nations, terrorists and others to exploit rapidly emerging AI systems to commit cyberattacks and even develop biological or chemical weapons, said Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, known as CISA.

Companies that design and develop AI software must strive to dramatically reduce the number of flaws people can exploit, Easterly said in an interview. “These capabilities are incredibly powerful and can be weaponized if they are not created securely.”

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security recently joined CISA and Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre, as well as 20 international partner organizations, in announcing guidelines for secure AI system development.

AI innovations have the potential to bring many benefits to society, the guideline document says. “However, for the opportunities of AI to be fully realized, it must be developed, deployed and operated in a secure and responsible way.”

When it debuted late last year, OpenAI’s ChatGPT fascinated users with its ability to respond to queries with detailed, if sometimes inaccurate, responses. But it also sparked alarm about possible abuse of the nascent technology. 

Security for AI has special dimensions because the systems allow computers to recognize and bring context to patterns in data without rules explicitly programmed by a human, the guidelines note.

AI systems are therefore vulnerable to the phenomenon of adversarial machine learning, which can allow attackers to prompt unauthorized actions or extract sensitive information.

“There is agreement across the board, among governments and industry, that we need to come together to ensure that these capabilities are developed with safety and security in mind,” Easterly said.

“Even as we look to innovate, we need to do it responsibly.”

Many things can go wrong if security is not taken into account during design, development or deployment of an AI system, said Sami Khoury, head of Canada’s Cyber Centre.

In the same interview, Khoury called the initial international commitment to the new guidelines “extremely positive.” 

“I think we need to lead by example, and maybe others will follow later on.”

In July, Canada’s Cyber Centre published advice that flagged AI system vulnerabilities. For instance, someone with ill intent could inject destructive code into the dataset used to train an AI system, skewing the accuracy and quality of the results.

The “worst-case scenario” would be a malicious actor poisoning a crucial AI system “on which we’ve come to rely,” causing it to malfunction, Khoury said.

The centre also cautioned that cybercriminals could use the systems to craft so-called spear-phishing attacks more frequently, automatically and with a higher level of sophistication. “Highly realistic phishing emails or scam messages could lead to identity theft, financial fraud, or other forms of cybercrime.”

Skilled perpetrators could also overcome restrictions within AI tools to create malware for use in a targeted cyberattack, the centre warned. Even individuals with “little or no coding experience can use generative AI to easily write functional malware that could cause a nuisance to a business or organization.”

Early this year, as ChatGPT was making headlines, a Canadian Security Intelligence Service briefing note warned of similar dangers. It said the tool could be used “to generate malicious code, which could be injected into websites and used to steal information or spread malware.”

The Feb. 15 CSIS note, recently released through the Access to Information Act, also said ChatGPT could help generate “fake news and reviews, to manipulate public opinion and create misinformation.”

OpenAI says it does not allow its tools to be used for illegal activity, disinformation, generation of hateful or violent content, creation of malware, or attempts to generate code designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system. 

The company also forbids use of the tools for activity with a high risk of physical harm, such as weapons development, military operations, or management of critical infrastructure for energy, transportation or water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating

Two young boys have died and the homicide unit is investigating after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. In an update on Monday morning, Toronto police confirmed two brothers,...

breaking

1h ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

3h ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

1h ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided...

1h ago

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating

Two young boys have died and the homicide unit is investigating after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. In an update on Monday morning, Toronto police confirmed two brothers,...

breaking

1h ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

3h ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

1h ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

5h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

19h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos