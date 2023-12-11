Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop

Photo of suspect wanted in dangerous driving investigation
Photo of suspect wanted in dangerous driving investigation in which a police officer was struck and dragged on Dec. 8, 2023. TPS/HO

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 11, 2023 3:43 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 3:51 pm.

A Brampton man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and dragging and injuring a Toronto police officer last week.

Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street in Toronto’s Harbourfront around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, after the man was observed using his cellphone while driving.

After the driver refused to identify himself, police say he fled the scene, dragging the officer a short distance before he fell onto the road.

The officer was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries. They have since been released.

On Monday, 22-year-old Christian Marryshow Dixon of Brampton turned himself in to police.

The accused faces several charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while under suspension, among other offences.

He was expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

With files from John Marchesan of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

54m ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

4h ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

2h ago

Police to update investigation on Kenneth Law, man accused of selling lethal substance to at-risk people
Police to update investigation on Kenneth Law, man accused of selling lethal substance to at-risk people

Peel Regional Police will provide an update on the investigation of Kenneth Law, a man accused of selling sodium nitrite and deadly substances to people at risk of suicide. Peel Regional Police said...

27m ago

Top Stories

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

54m ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

4h ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

2h ago

Police to update investigation on Kenneth Law, man accused of selling lethal substance to at-risk people
Police to update investigation on Kenneth Law, man accused of selling lethal substance to at-risk people

Peel Regional Police will provide an update on the investigation of Kenneth Law, a man accused of selling sodium nitrite and deadly substances to people at risk of suicide. Peel Regional Police said...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

3h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

6h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

21h ago

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos