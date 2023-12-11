Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop

A Brampton man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and dragging and injuring a Toronto police officer last week.

Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street near York Street in Toronto’s Harbourfront around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, after the man was observed using his cellphone while driving.

After the driver refused to identify himself, police say he fled the scene, dragging the officer a short distance before he fell onto the road.

The officer was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries. They have since been released.

On Monday, 22-year-old Christian Marryshow Dixon of Brampton turned himself in to police.

The accused faces several charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while under suspension, among other offences.

He was expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

With files from John Marchesan of CityNews