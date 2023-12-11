Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 17-23:

Dec. 17: Actor Armin Mueller-Stahl (“Shine”) is 93. Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 87. Actor Bernard Hill is 79. Actor Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) is 78. Former “Hardball” host Chris Matthews is 78. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 77. Actor Marilyn Hassett (“The Other Side of the Mountain”) is 76. Actor Wes Studi (TV’s “Comanche Moon,” “Into the West”) is 76. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 75. Actor Joel Brooks (“Six Feet Under”) is 74. Singer Paul Rodgers is 74. Singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn of The Emotions is 72. Actor Barry Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 70. Actor Bill Pullman is 70. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 70. Director-producer Peter Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary,” ″Dumb and Dumber”) is 67. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 65. Singer Sara Dallin of Bananarama is 62. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 57. Bassist Duane Propes of Little Texas is 57. Actor Laurie Holden (“The Walking Dead”) is 54. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 53. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas (“The District”) is 53. Actor Claire Forlani (“Meet Joe Black,” ″CSI: NY”) is 52. Drummer Eddie Fisher of OneRepublic is 50. Actor Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”) is 49. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 49. Actor Marissa Ribisi (“Pleasantville”) is 49. Actor Milla Jovovich (“Zoolander,” ″The Fifth Element”) is 48. Singer Ben Goldwasser of MGMT is 41. Singer Mikky Ekko is 40. Actor Shannon Woodward (“Westworld,” ″Raising Hope”) is 39. Actor Emma Bell (“The Walking Dead”) is 37. Actor Vanessa Zima (Film’s “Ulee’s Gold,” TV’s “Murder One”) is 37. Guitarist Taylor York of Paramore is 34. Actor Graham Rogers (“Quantico”) is 33. Actor-singer Nat Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band”) is 29.

Dec. 18: Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 80. Director Steven Spielberg is 77. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 73. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 70. Comedian Ron White is 67. Singer Angie Stone is 62. Actor Brad Pitt is 60. Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin (“Chain of Command”) is 59. Actor Shawn Christian (“Days of Our Lives”) is 58. Actor Rachel Griffiths (“Brothers and Sisters,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 55. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 55. Actor Casper Van Dien (“Starship Troopers”) is 51. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 53. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 51. Singer Sia is 48. Country singer Randy Houser is 47. Actor Josh Dallas (“Once Upon A Time”) is 45. Actor Katie Holmes (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 45. Singer Christina Aguilera is 43. Actor Ashley Benson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 34. Actor Bridgit Mendler (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 31. Singer Billie Eilish is 22. Actor Isabella Crovetti (“Vampirina”) is 19.

Dec. 19: Actor Elaine Joyce is 80. Actor Tim Reid is 79. Musician John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 78. Country singer Janie Fricke is 76. Jazz drummer Lenny White of Return to Forever is 74. Actor Mike Lookinland (“The Brady Bunch”) is 63. Actor Scott Cohen (“Gilmore Girls”) is 62. Actor Jennifer Beals is 60. Actor Robert MacNaughton (“E.T.”) is 57. Magician Criss Angel is 56. Guitarist Klaus Eichstadt of Ugly Kid Joe is 56. Actor Kristy Swanson is 54. Model Tyson Beckford is 53. Actor Rosa Blasi (“Strong Medicine”) is 51. Actor Alyssa Milano is 51. Actor Tara Summers (“Mercy Street,” “Boston Legal”) is 44. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 43. Actor Marla Sokoloff (“The Practice”) is 43. Actor Nik Dodani (“Murphy Brown”) is 30.

Dec. 20: Actor Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 82. Drummer Bobby Colomby of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 79. Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 78. Illusionist Uri Geller is 77. Musician Alan Parsons is 75. Actor Jenny Agutter (“Call the Midwife”) is 71. Actor Michael Badalucco (“The Practice”) is 69. Actor Blanche Baker (“Shakedown,” ″Holocaust”) is 67. Singer Billy Bragg is 66. Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 66. Actor Joel Gretsch (“V″) is 60. Country singer Kris Tyler is 59. Singer Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes is 57. Actor Nicole deBoer (“The Dead Zone”) is 53. Director Todd Phillips (“The Hangover,” “Joker”) is 53. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 41. Actor Jonah Hill is 40. Actor Bob Morley (“The 100”) is 39. Singer JoJo is 33.

Dec. 21: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 88. Actor Jane Fonda is 86. Actor Larry Bryggman (TV’s “As The World Turns,” “film’s ”Die Hard: With a Vengeance”) is 85. Singer Carla Thomas is 81. Guitarist Albert Lee is 80. Actor Josh Mostel (“Billy Madison,” “Big Daddy”) is 77. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 75. Singer Nick Gilder is 73. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris (“Better Call Saul”) is 71. Actor Jane Kaczmarek (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 68. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 67. Entertainer Jim Rose of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow is 67. Former child actor Lisa Gerritsen (“Phyllis,” ″The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 66. Actor-comedian Ray Romano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 66. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 61. Drummer Murph of Dinosaur Jr. is 59. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 58. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 58. Actor Michelle Hurd (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’) is 57. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 57. Actor Karri Turner (“JAG”) is 57. Actor Khrystyne Haje (“Head of the Class”) is 55. Country singer Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers is 55. Actor Julie Delpy is 54. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 52. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 52. Singer Lukas Rossi (TV: “Rock Star: Supernova”) is 47. Actor Rutina Wesley (“Queen Sugar,” “True Blood”) is 45. Keyboardist Anna Bulbrook of Airborne Toxic Event is 41. Actor Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”) is 40. Actor Kaitlyn Dever (“Last Man Standing”) is 27.

Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 87. Country singer and actor Red Steagall is 85. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 78. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 75. Actor BernNadette Stanis (“Good Times”) is 70. Rapper Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) is 63. Guitarist Chuck Mead (BR549) is 63. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 61. Actor Lauralee Bell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 55. Country singer Lori McKenna is 55. Actor Heather Donahue (“The Blair Witch Project”) is 50. Actor Chris Carmack (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The O.C.”) is 43. Actor Harry Ford (“Code Black”) is 41. Actor Greg Finley (TV’s “The Flash,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 39. Singer Jordin Sparks (“American Idol”) is 34. Singer Meghan Trainor is 30.

Dec. 23: Actor Ronnie Schell (“Gomer Pyle, USMC”) is 92. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna) is 83. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”) is 80. Actor Susan Lucci (“All My Children”) is 77. Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) is 74. Guitarist Dave Murray of Iron Maiden is 67. Actor Joan Severance (TV’s “Wiseguy”) is 65. Singer Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is 59. Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield is 46. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (“Hannah Montana,” ″Camp Rock”) is 33. Actor Spencer Daniels (“Mom”) is 31. Actor Caleb Foote (TV’s “The Kids Are Alright”) is 30.

