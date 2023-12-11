Celine Song’s ‘Past Lives’ rides critical wave to multiple Golden Globe nominations

Filmmaker Celine Song poses for a portrait in Toronto on Monday, May 29, 2023. Song has snagged Golden Globe nominations for best film direction and screenplay for her debut feature "Past Lives". THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2023 4:11 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 4:42 pm.

Korean-Canadian indie darling Celine Song said she was “thrilled” after her debut feature “Past Lives” received five Golden Globe nominations Monday, riding a wave of critical acclaim to marquee races for best drama, best direction and best writing.

The relationship drama — largely set in Korea and New York with a key scene at Toronto Pearson Airport — also earned nods for best non-English picture and best female actor for U.S. star Greta Lee.

Partly based on Song’s own life, the film is about two childhood sweethearts who contemplate the nature of their relationship as they grow apart and live different lives over the course of 24 years.

Song, 34, was born in South Korea and her parents moved to Markham, Ont., when she was 12. She now lives in New York.

Song said she’s excited to be considered for Golden Globes among nominees whose films she has admired all her life.

“I have spent the morning thanking everyone who worked on the film with me and celebrating with them,” she said in a statement. “I feel especially honored and grateful to be embraced by the film community as a newcomer — I can’t begin to express what it means to me. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

“Past Lives” competes for best drama against leading nominee “Oppenheimer,” Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro,” Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” and Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest.”

Canadian acting nominees include London, Ont.-born Ryan Gosling for his supporting role as plastic paramour Ken in the blockbuster “Barbie,” and Hamilton’s Martin Short who earned a nod for best TV actor in a musical or comedy for his turn as a Broadway director-turned-podcast host in “Only Murders in the Building,” on Disney Plus.

Meanwhile, Toronto-born musician Robbie Robertson, who died at 80 earlier this year, is nominated for best original score for his work on “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Robertson and Scorsese had a creative bond spanning decades, beginning in 1976 with the famed director’s work on “The Last Waltz,” a documentary capturing the Canadian musician’s concert with The Band. The partnership would continue to evolve, with Robertson shaping the scores of several Scorsese films, including “Raging Bull,” “The King of Comedy” and “The Color of Money.”

Meanwhile, “All the Light We Cannot See,” directed by Montreal’s Shawn Levy, is nominated in the best limited, anthology or motion picture for TV category. The four-episode series, based on Anthony Doerr’s acclaimed novel, traces the journey of a visually impaired French teenager who forms an unlikely connection with a German soldier during the Second World War. This marks the first Golden Globe nod for the 55-year-old director, who is helming the upcoming Marvel film “Deadpool 3.”

Song has been hotly buzzed since “Past Lives” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival at the top of the year. The film won best feature at the Gotham Independent Film Awards last month and has earned a slew of other prizes including best director at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, best indie and best screenplay at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Film Awards, and best directorial debut at the National Board of Review Awards.

The Globes has lost its lustre in recent years after facing criticism for a lack of diversity within its voting body, which led to the awards show losing its 2022 telecast and to the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this summer.

In her remarks before the nominations, Globes president Helen Hoehne said the show’s voting body “has grown to 300 members from 75 countries, making the Golden Globes the most culturally diverse major awards body.”

The awards bash is set for Jan. 7, 2024 and will air on CBS and Paramount Plus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

updated

52m ago

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

2h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

13m ago

Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop
Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop

A Brampton man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and dragging and injuring a Toronto police officer last week. Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street...

1h ago

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

updated

52m ago

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

2h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

13m ago

Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop
Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop

A Brampton man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and dragging and injuring a Toronto police officer last week. Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

4h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

8h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

22h ago

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos