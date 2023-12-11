Commercial fishermen need more support for substance abuse and fatigue, lawmakers say

FILE - Salmon fisherman stack their nets on June 22, 2023, in Kodiak, Alaska. A group of lawmakers from New England and Alaska introduced a proposal Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, that says a federal program that protects the health and wellbeing of commercial fishermen should be expanded to include substance use disorder and worker fatigue. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 1:50 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 2:26 pm.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal program that protects the health and wellbeing of commercial fishermen should be expanded to include substance use disorder and worker fatigue, a group of lawmakers from New England and Alaska said.

The lawmakers want to expand a federal commercial fishing occupational safety program that funds research and training. The program is designed to help the nation’s fishermen with the often hazardous conditions they face at sea.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who is one of the lawmakers pushing for the change, said expanding the program would help fishermen access more safety training and mental health resources. Collins and the lawmakers introduced the proposal late last week.

“Every day, our fishermen are faced with demanding and dangerous working conditions that take both a physical and mental toll, all while they work to bring food to the tables of families across the country,” said another member of the group, Democratic Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts, who added the expansion would “provide much needed funding to ensure that fishermen are getting the information and resources they need to stay safe and healthy on the job.”

Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is another supporter of the change. Alaska produces the most volume of seafood in the country, while New England is home to New Bedford, Massachusetts, the top U.S. port in terms of seafood value.

The lawmakers’ proposed changes would increase the program’s annual funding from $6 million to $12 million, a Collins spokesperson said. The proposal would also remove a cost share component from the program, the spokesperson said.

Commercial fishing is one of the most dangerous occupations in the country, and access to more mental and behavioral health supports is critically important for the nation’s fishermen, said Andrea Tomlinson, founder and executive director of New England Young Fishermen’s Alliance.

“Providing our next generation of fishermen and women with the mental health and substance abuse care that they need is vital to the success of our industry,” Tomlinson said.

Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating

Two young boys have died and the homicide unit is investigating after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. In an update on Monday morning, Toronto police confirmed two brothers,...

breaking

1h ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

3h ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

1h ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided...

1h ago

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating

Two young boys have died and the homicide unit is investigating after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. In an update on Monday morning, Toronto police confirmed two brothers,...

breaking

1h ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

3h ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

1h ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

5h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

19h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos