Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-story Bronx apartment building collapses

By The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 4:39 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 5:27 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves, according to authorities and bystander and news video. There were no reports of injuries by early evening, but firefighters were continuing to search.

The Fire Department said it was called around 3:40 p.m. about a corner collapse at a building near the University Heights neighborhood.

“We have no report of injuries at this time but our members, including our K-9 team, are looking for any people trapped,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said just before 5 p.m. on X, formerly Twitter.

Video showed a corner of the six-story building with its walls sheared off and floors sagging, and a heap of rubble in the street. The debris included twisted and jumbled metal, apparently from scaffolding that had stood around part of the building.

A portrait hanging on the wall was visible in one of the apartments; in another, what appeared to be a bed stood feet away from the unprotected edge of the floor.

WABC-TV video showed firefighters shining bright lights into apartment windows from high ladders. At least one drone could also be seen hovering feet away from where the wall had fallen into the street.

The Buildings Department said inspectors were at the scene, investigating.

The phone rang unanswered at a possible number for the building’s owner.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

updated

53m ago

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

2h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

14m ago

Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop
Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop

A Brampton man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and dragging and injuring a Toronto police officer last week. Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street...

1h ago

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

updated

53m ago

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

2h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

14m ago

Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop
Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop

A Brampton man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and dragging and injuring a Toronto police officer last week. Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

4h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

8h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

22h ago

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos