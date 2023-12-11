Celine Song’s ‘Past Lives’ nabs Golden Globe noms for best drama, direction, writing

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2023 8:30 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 9:42 am.

Celine Song’s debut feature “Past Lives” has snagged five Golden Globe nominations, including best direction and writing for the Korean-Canadian filmmaker.

The relationship drama also earned nods for best drama and best non-English picture, as well as best female actor for U.S. star Greta Lee.

Other Canadian nominees this year include Ryan Gosling, for his supporting acting role in blockbuster “Barbie,” and Martin Short, for best TV actor in a musical or comedy for his role in “Only Murders in the Building” on Disney Plus.

Toronto-born musician Robbie Robertson, who died earlier this year, is nominated for best original score for his work on “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Meanwhile, “All the Light We Cannot See”, directed by Montreal’s Shawn Levy, is nominated in the best limited, anthology or motion picture for TV category.

The awards bash is set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus on Jan. 7, 2025.

Song’s film, based partly on her own life, is about two childhood sweethearts who contemplate the nature of their relationship as they grow apart and live different lives over the course of 24 years.

Song, 34, was born in South Korea and her parents moved to Markham, Ont., when she was 12. She now lives in New York. 

The nominations come during a tumultuous year for Hollywood with the historic writers’ and actors’ strikes that brought the entertainment industry to a standstill, and heavily impacted tens of thousands of Canadian crews and talent that depend on U.S. productions for work. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023. 

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

