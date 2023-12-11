Police say person took loaded gun into Ibrahim Ali murder trial: lawyer

A lawyer for Ibrahim Ali in his first-degree murder trial says police told him a person close to the proceeding brought a handgun into the Vancouver courtroom on Friday with "intent to kill." Media wait outside B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, June 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2023 3:27 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 3:56 pm.

VANCOUVER — A lawyer for Ibrahim Ali in his first-degree murder trial says police told him a person close to the proceeding brought a handgun into the Vancouver courtroom on Friday with “intent to kill.”

Kevin McCullough says police told him the Glock firearm was loaded.

He says he and his wife were called to the Victoria Police Department on Sunday, where officers informed them of the incident.

The trial concluded Friday after a B.C. Supreme Court jury convicted Ali of killing the 13-year-old girl in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017. The girl’s name cannot be reported because of a publication ban.

Neither Victoria Police nor Vancouver Police immediately responded to questions about the alleged incident in the B.C. Supreme Court, while a spokesman for the BC Prosecution Service declined to comment.

McCullough had asked on Friday that the proceedings be moved to a secure courtroom in light of what he said was a “litany of death threats” against defence lawyers and their families. 

But Justice Lance Bernard said he didn’t know if another court was available and the move didn’t take place.

“I am fearful for my safety, the safety of my co-counsel, Mr. (Ben) Lynskey, and the safety of Mr. Ali at all court appearances,” McCullough said in an interview with The Canadian Press Monday. 

“It’s a sad day when defence counsel or people who are being zealously represented, and somehow that turns into a society where they want defence counsel to be hurt, killed, intimidated and threatened.”

In hearings without the jury present last week McCullough read out a note he said he received, threatening him and his family with violent deaths.

“It will happen before Christmas. The last thing you will know is that your family suffers like the child suffered. I am suicidal due to childhood predators looking for someone to cause pain to. I’ll burn myself alive.”

The main Crown evidence against Ali was semen found inside the girl’s body that was a DNA match for the accused. 

McCullough told the jury in his closing arguments that the girl was not an “innocent” child as the Crown had portrayed, that she was a teenager and that it wasn’t “outlandish” to suggest she may have found Ali attractive.

The B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver does not have metal detection and other security checks for all courtrooms. 

Courtroom 20 in the Vancouver court complex is surrounded by bulletproof glass that separates the public gallery from lawyers, the judge, defendants and the jury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

58m ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

4h ago

Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop
Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop

A Brampton man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and dragging and injuring a Toronto police officer last week. Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street...

6m ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

58m ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

4h ago

Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop
Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop

A Brampton man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and dragging and injuring a Toronto police officer last week. Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street...

6m ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

3h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

6h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

21h ago

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos