Creditors approve Metroland restructuring proposal following announced job cuts

Metroland Media Group plans to end the print editions of its community newspapers and will exit the flyer business as it seeks protection under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as part of a restructuring plan. The logo of Metroland Media is seen on a flyer, in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Megan Leach

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2023 4:33 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 4:42 pm.

TORONTO — Creditors of Metroland Media Group have voted to approve the company’s restructuring proposal after the newspaper chain announced cuts to 60 per cent of its workforce earlier this year.

Spokesman Bob Hepburn says the proposal, which was approved Monday, reflects input from stakeholders, including better protections for former employees.

In September, Metroland announced the move to a digital-only model and an end to its flyer business as it revealed it would seek protection and attempt a restructuring under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

It said at the time the cuts and restructuring would mean the loss of 605 jobs, following “unsustainable financial losses stemming from the changing preferences of consumers and advertisers.”

Hepburn says there are still remaining steps that must take place before implementing the approved plan, but “we are hopeful that Metroland will soon emerge from these proceedings into the next chapter of the business, allowing it to continue providing crucial journalism to communities across Ontario.”

Staff at Metroland’s six daily newspapers — the Hamilton Spectator, Peterborough Examiner, St. Catharines Standard, Niagara Falls Review, Welland Tribune, and the Waterloo Region Record — will not be affected, nor will those at the Toronto Star, one of Metroland parent company’s NordStar Capital Inc.’s papers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press

