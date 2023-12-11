Forced-labour watchdog opens probe against Guess over possible Uyghur slave labour

Sheri Meyerhoffer, the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, holds a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Meyerhoffer is publishing an initial assessment about a garment company’s Canadian subsidiary, accusing it of possible ties to Uyghur forced labour in China. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2023 9:35 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 9:42 am.

OTTAWA — Canada’s corporate watchdog is launching a probe against the company Guess over possible ties to Uyghur forced labour in China.

The ombudsperson for responsible enterprise, Sheri Meyerhoffer, says the company has not done enough to prove that it has no supply relationships with Chinese companies that source materials from factories that employ people being forced to work.

Guess disputes this claim, arguing Meyerhoffer lacks credible evidence and that the three Chinese companies she names are not part of its supplier list.

Meyerhoffer says Guess has also argued she doesn’t have jurisdiction to look into the matter, as the Canadian subsidiary is not involved in the work that occurs abroad.

The watchdog has launched similar probes this year into the Canadian branches of firms such as Levi Strauss, Walmart, Hugo Boss and Nike.

China has strongly pushed back on claims that forced labour is taking place, saying they are not grounded in evidence and they are motivated to smear Beijing.

The United Nations found in 2022 that China committed serious human-rights violations against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang province that “may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity.”

Beijing has disputed that report.

“While Guess has provided information on their due diligence policies, they have not responded to the complaint, which is why we will proceed to an investigation,” Meyerhoffer wrote in a news release.

“Guess Canada’s response does not fully address the complex nature of the garment supply chain.”

Her report notes that Guess Canada has asked that part of the information it provided to her office be kept confidential and not given to the people who launched the complaint, which are mostly Uyghur advocacy groups.

Yet Meyerhoffer says the company did not specify when asked what parts of some documents it provided should be kept private, and so her report leaves out the specifics of Guess Canada’s response.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two children are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

28m ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

2h ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Scarborough on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount...

2h ago

Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto
Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with assault after an altercation with a police officer during a rally in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Toronto police were in the area of University Avenue and Armoury...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two children are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

28m ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

2h ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Scarborough on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount...

2h ago

Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto
Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with assault after an altercation with a police officer during a rally in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Toronto police were in the area of University Avenue and Armoury...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

14h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
More Videos