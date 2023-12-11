French opposition lawmakers reject the government’s key immigration bill without debating it

Far-right parliament members react after a vote at the French National Assembly in Paris, Monday, dec. 11, 2023. A divisive migration bill that would speed up deportations reaches the lower house of French parliament. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 1:31 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 1:43 pm.

PARIS (AP) — French opposition lawmakers on Monday rejected an immigration bill without debating it, in a major blow to President Emmanuel Macron ’s government, which had championed the proposed law as one of its flagship measures.

The government has yet to decide whether to keep pushing for the adoption of the bill intended to strengthen the country’s ability to expel foreigners considered undesirable or withdraw it.

Members of all oppositions groups on the left and on the right voted a motion providing that the measure be rejected ahead of any debate at the National Assembly. The motion was adopted by 270 votes against 265.

Macron’s centrist government doesn’t have a majority at parliament.

The government can now choose to send the text to the Senate for it to continue its difficult legislative journey. It can also ask a commission composed of seven senators and seven lawmakers from the National Assembly to find a compromise on the bill that would still require approval from both houses of parliament.

Another option would be for the government to withdraw the bill, which has been championed by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin for months.

Ahead of Monday’s vote, Darmanin argued that the measure would help “protecting the French, protecting our borders, (better) integrating foreigners and fighting illegal immigration.”

Far-right lawmaker Marine Le Pen said her National Rally group rejected the bill because it would instead have increased numbers of migrants coming to the country.

Conservative lawmaker Eric Ciotti, president of The Republicans party, said the text was not up to the “migratory challenge” which justified its rejection. Ciotti called on changes to the bill to put it back in line with a previous version adopted earlier this month by the Senate, dominated by The Republicans.

Mathilde Panot, president of the hard-left “Rebel France” group at the National Assembly, welcomed the vote which she said will “spare the country two weeks of xenophobic and racist rhetoric.” She called on the government to withdraw the bill.

Advocacy organizations have criticized the measure as a threat to the rights of asylum-seekers and other migrants.

French anti-racism group SOS Racisme on Monday urged the government to withdraw the bill “which contributed to a tense political climate, weakened civil peace and damaged our country’s image abroad.”

The Associated Press


Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating

Two young boys have died and the homicide unit is investigating after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. In an update on Monday morning, Toronto police confirmed two brothers,...

breaking

1h ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

3h ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

1h ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided...

1h ago

