Hajdu expected table Liberal government’s First Nations water bill today

OTTAWA — Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu is expected to table much-anticipated legislation to improve water quality in First Nations communities today.

Hajdu previously said the legislation she was working on is the closest the federal government has come to co-developing law with First Nations.

But some First Nations chiefs are disputing that assertion.

The bill is being tabled more than a year after the federal government repealed legislation on drinking water for First Nations dating back to Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.

And it comes two years after a Federal Court ruling approved a massive $8-billion settlement related to drinking water advisories.

Hajdu is scheduled to hold a press conference about the bill on Parliament Hill this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press