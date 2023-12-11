Hunter Biden pushes for dismissal of gun case, saying law violates the Second Amendment

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. Hunter Biden has been indicted on nine tax charges in California as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of the president's son intensifies against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 6:45 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 6:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden pushed back Monday against gun charges filed against him, challenging the case on multiple fronts as unconstitutional and politically motivated days after he was hit with new tax charges.

His defense attorney argued the gun case should be tossed out because an appeals court has found the law violates the Second Amendment under new standards set by the Supreme Court. Abbe Lowell also contended the charges against Hunter Biden violated immunity provisions that prosecutors agreed to in a plea deal they abandoned after Republicans slammed it as a “sweetheart deal.”

“These charges are unprecedented, unconstitutional and violate the agreement the U.S. Attorney made with Mr. Biden,” Lowell said in a statement. “This is not how an independent investigation is supposed to work, and these charges should be dismissed.”

The flurry of court documents comes as Hunter Biden faces charges in two states headed toward trial while his father, President Joe Biden, runs for reelection.

Prosecutors, for their part, have previously said that any immunity provisions are now defunct along with the rest of the plea agreement that imploded over the summer. Special counsel David Weiss didn’t immediately respond to Hunter Biden’s other arguments, which also include a contention that Weiss wasn’t properly appointed. The prosecution has until Jan. 16 to respond.

The original plea deal negotiated between the prosecution and the defense contained immunity provisions meant to bring “closure and finality” to the investigation and protect Hunter Biden from being charged for “the same conduct” if Donald Trump was reelected, his previous lawyer said in court documents.

Under the agreement, Hunter Biden would have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and avoided a full prosecution on a gun count if he stayed out of trouble for two years. He’s accused of having a gun for 11 days in 2018, a period where he has acknowledged using drugs. It’s illegal for “habitual drug users” to own guns.

Since its dissolution of that deal, though, prosecutors have filed three felony gun counts in Delaware and, last week, nine tax counts in California alleging he schemed to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019.

Republicans have said the new charges show the original deal was too lenient. Lowell, though, argued Weiss “buckled under political pressure to bring more severe charges.”

Firearm charges like those Hunter Biden is facing are seldom filed as standalone counts in non-violent offenses. An appeals court, meanwhile, has struck down the law itself, finding people shouldn’t lose their right to bear arms due solely to past drug use.

That decision from the Louisiana-based 5th Circuit came after the Supreme Court set new standards for gun laws in 2022, leading to upheaval in the nation’s gun-law landscape. President Biden called the Supreme Court opinion “deeply disappointing.”

The 5th Circuit ruling doesn’t directly affect Hunter Biden’s case since it was made in another part of the country, but the federal appeals court overseeing Delaware has made another ruling that people convicted of nonviolent crimes shouldn’t be barred from gun possession for life.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

41m ago

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

2h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

3h ago

What food banks need from you
What food banks need from you

The Daily Bread Food Bank's annual report says 1-in-10 Torontonians now rely on their food banks - double the number from 2022. With more than 2.5 million food bank visits in 2023, Daily Bread has seen...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

41m ago

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

2h ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

3h ago

What food banks need from you
What food banks need from you

The Daily Bread Food Bank's annual report says 1-in-10 Torontonians now rely on their food banks - double the number from 2022. With more than 2.5 million food bank visits in 2023, Daily Bread has seen...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

1h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

7h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

11h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

More Videos