In latest crackdown on violence, Greece bans fans at all top-flight matches for two months

Riot police detain dozens of fans outside the Melina Merkouri indoor stadium, in western Athens, early Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. A Greek policeman has been severely injured as a mob of volleyball fans poured out of an Athens arena and attacked riot police. A flare shot by a fan severed an artery in the thigh of the 30-year-old officer Thursday night. (Yorgos Matthaios/Eurokinissi Sports via AP) Eurokinissi Sports

By Derek Gatopoulos, The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 7:38 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 7:42 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — All top-flight soccer matches in Greece will be played without fans in the stadiums for the next two months, in the latest crackdown on supporter violence following a sport-related riot last week that left a police officer with life-threatening injuries.

The government said Monday that it would introduce emergency legislation to make the ban on supporters effective immediately. It will end on Feb. 12 with a possible extension to follow.

This past weekend’s professional soccer matches were postponed following a series of violent incidents at matches and last week’s riot that occurred outside a volleyball game believed to be led by organized soccer fan groups.

The 31-year-old police officer who was injured in the clashes remains hospitalized in a coma after being hit in the left leg by a flare, causing extensive bleeding and cardiac arrest.

“This murderous attack against a policeman is not the first incident of extreme fan violence in recent years. Criminals in the guise of sports fans are committing serious offenses, seriously injuring and killing people,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis told reporters.

He said all 14 clubs competing in the top-flight Super League will have to install surveillance cameras inside stadiums and use personalized ticketing systems that require the holder to show identification upon entry before being allowed to admit supporters.

The security systems, including a network of high-resolution surveillance cameras inside stadiums, would have to adhere to standards set by soccer’s governing body in Europe, UEFA, Marinakis said.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and taken into police custody in connection with the police officer’s injury to face charges of attempted murder. The man, who has not been identified, appeared at an arraignment hearing Monday after being escorted to court in handcuffs by police. He was given until Thursday to prepare his defense.

Violence has plagued Greek soccer for decades despite repeated efforts to crack down on the supporters’ associations blamed for the attacks, mostly outside stadiums.

Olympiakos, under new Portuguese head coach Carlos Carvalhal, will face Serbia’s Backa Topola in the Europa League at home Thursday without fans as a result of the decision.

But Greek clubs Panathinaikos and PAOK will conclude their European matches with fans. Panathinaikos hosts Maccabi Haifa in Athens Thursday in the Europa League and PAOK hosts HJK Helsinki in the Conference League also on Thursday in Thessaloniki.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Derek Gatopoulos, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two toddlers are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

2h ago

New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024
New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024

The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for...

10h ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

1h ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Scarborough on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount...

43m ago

Top Stories

Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 toddlers found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two toddlers are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

2h ago

New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024
New federal dental insurance program to be gradually phased in over 2024

The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for...

10h ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

1h ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Scarborough on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

9h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

13h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
More Videos