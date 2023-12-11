Police to update investigation on Kenneth Law, man accused of selling lethal substance to at-risk people

Peel Regional Police will provide an update on the investigation of Kenneth Law, a man accused of selling sodium nitrite and deadly substances to people at risk of suicide.

Peel Regional Police said Tuesday’s press conference will be held at 10 a.m. regarding “the investigation into the sale of lethal substances to individuals at risk of self-harm.”

The 57-year-old Mississauga man faces 14 charges of counselling or aiding suicide across several different GTA regions, including Toronto, York Region, Durham, London, Ont., Thunder Bay and Waterloo.

Law was previously charged with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide in Peel.

To date, police have not released the identity of any of the victims but say they range in age from 16 to 36.

New Zealand authorities investigating deaths that may be linked to Law

The investigation into Law began earlier in 2023 as a result of a sudden death where the victim was believed to have consumed sodium nitrite. Peel Regional Police said the case revealed at least 1,200 packages were sent to people in 40 countries from Canadian-based websites believed to be owned by the suspect.

Insp. Simon James of York Regional Police speaks to the media during a press conference regarding the case of an Ontario man accused of selling a deadly substance online, in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

In early August, British investigators revealed they were investigating the deaths of 88 people who were allegedly shipped packages of sodium nitrite from the alleged sites.

Investigators in the U.K. identified 232 people who bought products over a two-year period until April. The British probe is part of inquiries triggered by the arrest of Law earlier this year.

Later that same month, the New Zealand Coroners Court said it received reports of deaths suspected to be linked to activities involving Law.

With files from Michael Ranger of CityNews