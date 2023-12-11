List of 2024 Golden Globe nominees

Replcias of Golden Globe statues appear at the nominations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 11:51 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 11:56 am.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) —

The nominees for next year’s Golden Globe Awards have been announced.

BEST DRAMA MOVIE

“Anatomy of a Fall”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Past Lives”; “The Zone of Interest”

BEST MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Air’; American Fiction”; ”Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “May December”; “Poor Things”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOVIE DRAMA

Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Greta Lee, “Past Lives”; Carey Mulligan, ”Maestro”; Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

ACTOR IN A MOVIE DRAMA

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Colman Domingo, “Rustin”; Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”; Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”; Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”; Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”; Natalie Portman,” May December”; Alma Poysti, “Fallen Leaves” Margot Robbie, “Barbie”; Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario”; Timothee Chalamet, “Wonka”; Matt Damon, “Air”; Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau Is Afraid”; Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”; Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”; Jodie Foster, “Nyad”; Julianne Moore, “May December”; Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

William Dafoe, “Poor Things,”; Robert DeNiro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”; Rya Gosling, “Barbie”; Charles Melton, “May December”; Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”; “Elemental”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”; “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”; “Suzume”; “Wish”

DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”; Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”; Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”; Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”; Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Celine Song, “Past Lives.”

SCORE

“Poor Things”; “Oppenheimer”; “The Boy and the Heron”; “Zone of Interest”; “Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse”; “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

ORIGINAL SONG

“Addicted to Romance“ from ”She Came to Me”, music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen; “Dance the Night” from ”Barbie”, music and lyrics by: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin; “I’m Just Ken” from ”Barbie”, music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt; “Peaches” from ”The Super Mario Bros. Movie” music and lyrics Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker; “Road to Freedom” from ”Rustin”, music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz; “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”, music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell.

BEST SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”; Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”; Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”; Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Celine Song, “Past Lives”; Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

BEST MOTION PICTURE NON-ENGLISH

“Anatomy of a Fall” (France); ”Fallen Leaves” (Finland); “Io Capitano” (Italy); “Past Lives” (USA); “Society of the Snow” (Spain); “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom/USA)

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

“Barbie”; “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3”; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4″; “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”; “Oppenheimer”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”; “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”; “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES

“Succession”; “1923”; “The Last of Us”; “The Morning Show”; “The Diplomat”; “The Crown”

TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES

“Ted Lasso”; “Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Barry”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Jury Duty”

LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

All the Light We Cannot See”; “Beef”; “Daisy Jones & the Six”; “ ”Fargo”; “Fellow Travelers″; ”Lessons in Chemistry”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Helen Mirren, “1923”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”; Emma Stone, “The Curse”

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Brian Cox, “Succession”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Dominic West, “The Crown”.

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face.

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Bill Hader, “Barry”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six”; Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”; Elizabeth Olsen, “Love & Death”; Juno Temple, “Fargo”; Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”; Ali Wong, “Beef”

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”; Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & The Six”; Jon Hamm, “Fargo”; Woody Harrelson, ”White House Plumbers”; David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”; Steven Yeun, “The Beef”

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”; Abby Elliott, “The Bear”; Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”; J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”; Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; James Marsden, “Jury Duty”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”; Alan Ruck, “Succession”; Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

STAND-UP COMEDY TELEVISION SPECIAL

Ricky Gervais, “Armageddon”; Trevor Noah, “Where Was I”; Chris Rock, “Selective Outrage”; Amy Schumer, “Emergency Contact”; Sarah Silverman, “Someone You Love”; Wanda Sykes, “I’m an Entertainer”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating

Two young boys have died and the homicide unit is investigating after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. In an update on Monday morning, Toronto police confirmed two brothers,...

breaking

6m ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

updated

1h ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided...

25m ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

5h ago

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating

Two young boys have died and the homicide unit is investigating after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. In an update on Monday morning, Toronto police confirmed two brothers,...

breaking

6m ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

updated

1h ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided...

25m ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

3h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

18h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos