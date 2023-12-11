Man charged with terrorism over a fire at South African Parliament is declared unfit to stand trial

FILE - Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts. Zandile Mafe has been declared unfit to stand trial, after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia by an expert panel in a report and a judge in the Western Cape High Court ruled Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, that he agreed with the report.. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht, File)

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 10:32 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 10:43 am.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A man charged with terrorism and other offenses over a 2022 fire that badly damaged South Africa’s historic Parliament complex in Cape Town was declared unfit to stand trial by a court on Monday.

Zandile Mafe was diagnosed with schizophrenia by an expert panel in a report, and a judge in the Western Cape High Court ruled that he agreed with the assessment. Judge Nathan Erasmus said that Mafe wasn’t able to understand the charges against him.

Mafe has said he’s fit to stand trial and has admitted in previous court hearings to starting the blaze in January 2022. He said he did it in protest against Parliament, the local government in Cape Town and the national government. He said all of them have failed South Africa’s people.

In a previous court outburst, he threatened to burn the Parliament building again and challenged the court to send him to prison, saying he wasn’t afraid of a life sentence.

Mafe’s lawyer said at Monday’s hearing that he would appeal the ruling and wants his client to stand trial. Mafe was also charged with arson and breaking and entering.

The huge fire was started sometime late at night on New Year’s Day or early in the morning of Jan 2. Lawmakers and Parliament workers were on vacation and the buildings were closed and unoccupied. No one was hurt.

It burned for three days and needed more than 300 firefighters to ultimately extinguish it. An old Parliament building now used for offices and the National Assembly building where South Africa’s lawmakers sit were both badly damaged, with parts of them completely gutted.

The National Assembly building was where then President F.W. de Klerk stood up at the opening of Parliament in 1990 and announced that he was freeing Nelson Mandela from prison and effectively ending the apartheid system of white minority rule, a moment that reverberated around the world.

The National Assembly chamber is still closed and estimates say the damage will cost around $120 million and take at least three years to repair. The fire also led to criticism of apparent security failings.

Mafe was arrested at the Parliament complex soon after the fire was reported.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide investigation underway
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide investigation underway

Two young boys have died in hospital and their mother remains injured in hospital after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to a building on...

3m ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes are cancelled have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say...

1h ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

4h ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

20m ago

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide investigation underway
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide investigation underway

Two young boys have died in hospital and their mother remains injured in hospital after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to a building on...

3m ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes are cancelled have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say...

1h ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

4h ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

2h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

16h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos