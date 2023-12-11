Man sues NYC after he spent 27 years in prison, then was cleared in subway token clerk killing

By Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 3:28 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 3:43 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was recently cleared in the gruesome, fiery 1995 killing of a subway token booth clerk sued New York City and two detectives on Monday, saying that “a wanton and reckless” law enforcement culture subjected him to decades of wrongful imprisonment that left grave psychological damage.

Thomas Malik, who is seeking at least $50 million, is one of three men who spent decades in prison before prosecutors last year disavowed all three convictions in the death of Harry Kaufman.

“Malik seeks redress for the official misconduct that caused him to spend nearly 27 years in prison, and the mental and physical injuries he sustained while incarcerated,” lawyers Ronald Kuby and Rhidaya Trivedi wrote in the lawsuit.

The city Law Department said it would review Malik’s suit. His former co-defendants, Vincent Ellerbe and James Irons, also have sought compensation.

Kaufman, 50, was set ablaze during an attempted robbery as he worked an overnight shift in a Brooklyn subway station on Nov. 26, 1995. His attackers squirted gasoline into the tollbooth coin slot and ignited the fuel with matches.

The horrific killing became a national political talking point. Then-Senate Majority Leader and Republican presidential hopeful Bob Dole called for a boycott of the the movie “Money Train,” which had been released days before the attack and included a scene that bore some similarity.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office concluded last year that the convictions of Malik, Irons and Ellerbe were built on false and contradictory confessions — the men have long said they were coerced — and other flawed evidence.

Malik was identified in a lineup with problematic procedures and a witness who earlier had insistently identified a different suspect, whom police eliminated, prosecutors said in a report last year. Malik also was implicated by a jail informant who later was found to be so prone to falsehoods that a court barred the man from ever serving as an informant again.

Former detectives Stephen Chmil and Louis Scarcella played major roles in the investigation, with Chmil as lead detective and Scarcella obtaining Malik’s confession, among other evidence.

In recent years, the now-retired partners have repeatedly been accused of having forced confessions and framed suspects. More than a dozen convictions in Scarcella’s cases have been overturned, though prosecutors have stood by scores of others.

The former detectives deny any wrongdoing. Their lawyer declined to comment on Malik’s lawsuit, which names them as defendants, alongside the city.

The suit argues that a “wanton and reckless culture” among police and Brooklyn prosecutors at the time let them violate citizens’ rights with impunity, with a heavy price for Malik.

The notoriety of his case made him a target for abuse and assaults in prison, where he arrived at 18, his lawsuit said.

Malik is now free, 46, married and living out of state. But prison left him so psychologically scarred that he can barely leave his home, and simply putting on a seatbelt reminds him of being shackled and triggers post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, the lawsuit said.

Ellerbe settled with the city comptroller for an undisclosed sum, said Kuby, who also represented him. Irons is pursuing a federal lawsuit and has filed a case with the state Court of Claims, said his attorney, David Shanies.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

59m ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

4h ago

Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop
Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop

A Brampton man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and dragging and injuring a Toronto police officer last week. Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street...

7m ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

59m ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

4h ago

Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop
Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop

A Brampton man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and dragging and injuring a Toronto police officer last week. Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street...

7m ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

3h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

6h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

21h ago

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos