Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2023 5:23 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 5:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,318.36, down 13.18 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.02 per cent, to $84.78 on 16.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 68 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $41.09 on 16.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $21.94 on 11.7 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Technology. Down 43 cents, or 12.3 per cent, to $3.08 on 11 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down six cents, or 5.6 per cent, to $1.01 on 9.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Insurance. Up 87 cents, or 3.2 per cent, to $27.95 on 8.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Down $5.39, or 10.9 per cent, to $44.22. After 40 years with the company and nearly 20 as president and chief executive, Glenn Chamandy said he’s been terminated without cause. The Montreal-based apparel company co-founded by Chamandy and his brother Greg announced Monday that outsider Vince Tyra would take on the roles of president and chief executive. The company did not release reasons for Chamandy’s exit, saying only that he has “left his position” and “has been a forerunner in our industry, taking Gildan from a small family-owned business to a leading apparel company with over US$3 billion in revenues.”

Manulife Financial Corp. has signed a reinsurance deal with Global Atlantic that it says will free up $1.2 billion in capital that it plans to use to buy back shares. The Toronto-based insurer said Monday it is reinsuring $13 billion of reserves to Global Atlantic and its partners, including $6 billion in long-term care reserves. By having Global Atlantic agree to insure its exposure to the portfolios, Manulife said the deal is expected to release $1.2 billion of capital that it plans to return to shareholders via share buybacks.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Up 58 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $52.23. The company behind the Coastal GasLink pipeline is pursuing $1.2 billion in cost recoveries from one of its contractors. TC Energy Corp. terminated a contract with Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction last year, alleging poor performance. The company was one of the main contractors involved in the building of Coastal GasLink. The 670-kilometre pipeline was completed in October, but its construction was plagued with difficulties including challenging terrain, bad weather, the COVID-19 pandemic and protests by environmental and Indigenous groups.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

1h ago

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

0m ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

1h ago

Canadians with family in Gaza urge feds to expand immigration measures
Canadians with family in Gaza urge feds to expand immigration measures

Canadians with family in Gaza and the Ontario NDP are urging the federal government to expand the criteria for refugees to include the extended families of Canadian citizens. NDP Leader Marit Stiles...

3h ago

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

1h ago

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

0m ago

Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud
Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after...

1h ago

Canadians with family in Gaza urge feds to expand immigration measures
Canadians with family in Gaza urge feds to expand immigration measures

Canadians with family in Gaza and the Ontario NDP are urging the federal government to expand the criteria for refugees to include the extended families of Canadian citizens. NDP Leader Marit Stiles...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers
Homicide investigating deaths of two young brothers

There are more questions than answers after an incident at a Scarborough highrise that left a woman with serious injuries and her two young sons dead. Shauna Hunt with why the brothers’ deaths are now being probed as a possible double homicide.

1h ago

2:54
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building
Two young boys dead following incident at Scarborough apartment building

Two young boys are dead and their mother is fighting for her life in hospital following an incident at an apartment building in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

6h ago

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

9h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

More Videos