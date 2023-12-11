No. 2 oil-producing US state braces for possible end to income bonanza in New Mexico

FILE - Pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M., on April 24, 2015. A windfall in government income from petroleum production is slowing down but far from over in New Mexico as the nation's No. 2 oil production state grapples with how much it can effectively spend — and how to set aside billions of dollars for the future in case the world's thirst for oil falters. The state is headed for a $3.5 billion general fund surplus for the year running through June 2025, according to a new forecast Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

By Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 12:12 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 12:26 pm.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A windfall in government income from petroleum production is slowing down but far from over in New Mexico as the nation’s No. 2 oil production state grapples with how much it can effectively spend — and how to set aside billions of dollars for the future in case the world’s thirst for oil falters.

The state is headed for a $3.5 billion general fund surplus for the year running through June 2025, according to a new forecast Monday. New Mexico’s annual state government income has swelled by nearly 50% over the past three years, driven largely by oil an natural gas production in the Permian Basin, the most prolific shale-oil producing region in the country that extends across southeastern New Mexico and portions of western Texas.

The state will draw in a record-setting $13 billion — exceeding annual spending obligations by one-third, economists from four state agencies said in a presentation to a legislative panel. Monday’s forecast anticipates 2.2% growth in state government income, on top of 10.2% growth during the current budget year.

The estimate of government income sets a baseline for budget negotiations when the Democratic-led Legislature convenes in January, and could extend efforts to set aside money to ensure critical programs endure when oil income falters. The forecast cautions that slowing oil production and lower prices are expected to generate significantly less federal payments next year and beyond.

By the end of the decade, oil income is likely to begin a long, steady decline, “becoming a drag on revenue growth as global demand wanes,” the report states.

About half of the New Mexico’s general fund revenue can be traced to the oil and natural gas sector through an array of taxes and royalties on petroleum production that takes place largely on public lands — and distributions that flow from the state’s $28 billion land grant permanent fund for education, which is nurtured by oil income and investment earnings.

The state is looking for new revenue streams that shift the state’s dependence on oil, including Lujan Grisham’s proposal last week to help preserve freshwater aquifers with a $500 million initiative to underwrite the treatment of fracking wastewater. Early critics fear the plan might only spur more drilling for petroleum.

“We put a ton of money into funds,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said from the United Nations climate conference in the United Arab Emirates, where calls to phase-out the use of fossil fuels have been on prominent display. “But you also have to create revenue streams that go into those funds that are reliable.”

Meanwhile, the growth in government income has allowed the state to expand agency budgets, scale back taxes, and offer new support to families, while bolstering spending on public education and colleges that account for roughly 58% of annual state general fund spending.

It’s more money in many instances than school districts and state agencies can effectively spend, as lawmakers push to bring average high school graduation rates and academic attainment up to national averages.

“All the resources have been there to pay the teachers more, to do the afterschool programing to provide the tutoring and support,” said Charles Sallee, director of the Legislature’s budget and accountability office, at a recent community presentation. “It’s the ability of the bureaucracy to organize and use those resources. In many cases it’s strained at capacity.”

Frustration boiled over at a recent legislative hearing that examined state spending on public education and stagnant average student performance at public schools.

Statewide, the share of students who can read at their grade level is 38%. Math proficiency is at 24%. The state’s high school graduation rate hovers at 76% — well below the national average of 87%.

Funding is increasing while the student population is declining, said Democratic state Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup, chairman of the lead state budget-writing committee at a November hearing.

“So we’re paying more for kids and we’re still not getting there,” Muñoz said. “What are we going to do to move the needle?”

New Mexico’s early childhood education trust, created in 2020, already holds roughly $6 billion. It’s designed to safeguard an ambitious expansion of public preschool, no-cost child care and home nurse visits for infants.

Last year, legislators agreed to set aside $150 million in a new land and water conservation fund and agreed to channeled more money from oil and natural gas into a savings account for construction projects — devoting $3 billion by 2027.

Legislators still are pushing to open new savings accounts. An emerging proposal would devote $100 million to a trust for Native American education including Indigenous language instruction among 23 tribal communities in New Mexico, including the Navajo Nation.

Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating

Two young boys have died and the homicide unit is investigating after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. In an update on Monday morning, Toronto police confirmed two brothers,...

breaking

4m ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

updated

1h ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided...

22m ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

5h ago

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating

Two young boys have died and the homicide unit is investigating after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. In an update on Monday morning, Toronto police confirmed two brothers,...

breaking

4m ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

updated

1h ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided...

22m ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

3h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

18h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos