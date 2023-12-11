Ontario man charged in GTA lottery scratch ticket fraud

Lottery tickets
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 11, 2023 5:14 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 5:16 pm.

An Ontario man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in lottery scratch ticket frauds spanning the GTA.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an investigation commenced in October 2023 after multiple GTA residents claimed their lottery scratch tickets had already been scratched.

An OPP spokesperson said authorities determined that lottery tickets at several locations were tampered with and placed back into ticket displays without the store clerk’s knowledge.

Police said 44-year-old Stephen Michael Dea of Pickering was arrested on Dec. 6. He’s been charged with four counts of fraud under $5,000 and four counts of theft under $5,000.

The accused was not an employee at any retail outlet selling lottery scratch tickets.

The man was released from police custody and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 15, 2024.

Top Stories

Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths

Ontario man Kenneth Law is facing 14 counts of second-degree murder for selling deadly substances, such as sodium nitrite, and assisting in the suicides of several Canadian residents, court documents show. The...

updated

51m ago

'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough
'Oh God no': Neighbours, building staff react with horror after death of young brothers in Scarborough

Residents and staff at a Scarborough apartment building reacted with shock on Monday after learning that two young brothers who filled their hallways with laughter had died in an incident now being probed...

2h ago

Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop
Brampton man charged after dragging Toronto officer during traffic stop

A Brampton man has been charged for allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and dragging and injuring a Toronto police officer last week. Police pulled over an eastbound vehicle on Harbour Street...

1h ago

3 arrested in $380,000 GTA cheque fraud investigation targeting vulnerable residents
3 arrested in $380,000 GTA cheque fraud investigation targeting vulnerable residents

Three people have been charged concerning a fraudulent cheque ring operation that involved a loss of around $380,000. Peel Regional Police said in March 2023, fraud investigators were contacted by a...

1h ago

