Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

A high school in Oshawa has been shut down to students on Monday after receiving a bomb threat early in the morning.

Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided to close the school for the day to allow for an investigation.

“We are working collaboratively with Durham Regional Police Service in managing our response in the interest of student and staff safety,” reads a post on the school’s website.

“Please do not send your children to school. We will provide a further update once we have more information.”

Durham police say there is no credible evidence to suggest the threat was legitimate and confirm they are working with the school. Police say further information will be made available when investigators know more.