Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

A Durham Regional Police Service forensics vehicle is shown.
A Durham Regional Police Service forensics vehicle is shown. DRPS

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 11, 2023 9:40 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 9:46 am.

A high school in Oshawa has been shut down to students on Monday after receiving a bomb threat early in the morning.

Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided to close the school for the day to allow for an investigation.

“We are working collaboratively with Durham Regional Police Service in managing our response in the interest of student and staff safety,” reads a post on the school’s website.

“Please do not send your children to school. We will provide a further update once we have more information.”

Durham police say there is no credible evidence to suggest the threat was legitimate and confirm they are working with the school. Police say further information will be made available when investigators know more.

Top Stories

Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two children are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

28m ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

2h ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Scarborough on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount...

2h ago

Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto
Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with assault after an altercation with a police officer during a rally in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Toronto police were in the area of University Avenue and Armoury...

1h ago

