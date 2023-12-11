Police violated protesters’ rights in Wet’suwet’en pipeline blockades, Amnesty says

Supporters of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and who oppose the Costal GasLink pipeline, work on a support camp just outside of Gidimt'en checkpoint near Houston B.C., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. A report by Amnesty International says police in British Columbia conducted arbitrary arrests and "aggressive surveillance, harassment and intimidation" of First Nations protesters blocking a pipeline project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2023 12:05 pm.

VANCOUVER — A report by Amnesty International says police in British Columbia conducted arbitrary arrests and “aggressive surveillance, harassment and intimidation” of First Nations protesters blocking a pipeline project.

The 94-page report documenting protests linked to a 78-kilometre segment of the Coastal GasLink liquefied natural gas pipeline says the RCMP violated protesters’ rights to free speech and peaceful assembly

The report released today says some protesters were held for multiple days before bail hearings and some Indigenous participants appeared “in shackles in their underwear” in front of a judge.

It also says protesters from the First Nation faced race- and gender-based discrimination in the handling of the protests on Wet’suwet’en territory in central B.C., between 2019 and 2023.

The report says RCMP raids on protesters in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were “disproportionate,” involving dozens of officers “armed with semi-automatic sniper rifles,” dogs, bulldozers and helicopters.

Amnesty is calling on the federal and provincial governments, as well as Coastal GasLink Pipeline, to immediately halt construction on Wet’suwet’en land.

The pipeline was approved by all 20 elected First Nation councils along its path to transport gas from northeastern B.C. to Kitimat.

But some hereditary chiefs and others say they never ceded the territory, sparking countrywide protests that stopped railways in 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide unit investigating

Two young boys have died and the homicide unit is investigating after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. In an update on Monday morning, Toronto police confirmed two brothers,...

breaking

5m ago

Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week

The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday. Starting...

updated

1h ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say they decided...

24m ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

5h ago

