Putin visits a shipyard to oversee the commissioning of new Russian nuclear submarines

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, attends a flag-raising ceremony for newly-built nuclear submarines at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk in Russia's Archangelsk region, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. The navy flag was raised on the Emperor Alexander III and the Krasnoyarsk submarines during Monday's ceremony. Putin has traveled to a northern shipyard to attend the commissioning of new nuclear submarines, a visit that showcases the country's nuclear might amid the fighting in Ukraine. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Sputnik

By The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 8:22 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 8:56 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday traveled to a shipyard to attend the commissioning of new nuclear submarines, a visit that showcased the country’s nuclear might amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Putin’s trip to the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk in Russia’s northwestern Archangelsk region comes three days after he declared his intention to seek another six-year term.

Putin announced his decision to run in the March 17 presidential election, which he is all but certain to win, while speaking to soldiers who fought in Ukraine after a Kremlin award ceremony — a setting that underlined his focus on the military action in Ukraine.

Monday’s visit to Sevmash, where Putin oversaw raising the navy’s flag on the newly built Emperor Alexander III and the Krasnoyarsk nuclear submarines, also appeared to emphasize his focus on bolstering Russia’s nuclear forces amid the tensions with the U.S. and other NATO allies over Ukraine.

Putin has cast his decision to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022 as a response to what he described as Western efforts to threaten Russia and undermine its security, while Ukraine and its allies have denounced the action as an unprovoked act of aggression.

Speaking at the shipyard, Putin pledged to carry out plans to modernize the Russian navy.

The Emperor Alexander III is the seventh Borei-class atomic-powered submarine to enter service. Each of them is armed with 16 nuclear-tipped Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Putin announced that three more such submarines are under construction. They are part of Russia’s nuclear triad, which also includes land-based nuclear missiles and nuclear-armed strategic bombers.

The Krasnoyarsk is a nuclear-powered submarine of the new Yasen type. It’s armed with cruise missiles and torpedoes, and is designed to hunt for enemy submarines and is also capable of attacking ground targets. Putin said that another five Yasen-class submarines are being built.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two children are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

29m ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

2h ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Scarborough on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount...

2h ago

Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto
Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with assault after an altercation with a police officer during a rally in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Toronto police were in the area of University Avenue and Armoury...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building
Woman, 2 children found without vital signs at Scarborough apartment building

A woman and two children are in life-threatening condition in hospital after being found without vital signs at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Investigators say they were called to...

29m ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

2h ago

Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody
Woman in 50s seriously hurt after stabbing in Scarborough; man in custody

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Scarborough on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount...

2h ago

Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto
Man arrested following altercation with police officer at pro-Palestine rally in Toronto

A man has been arrested and charged with assault after an altercation with a police officer during a rally in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Toronto police were in the area of University Avenue and Armoury...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

14h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.
More Videos