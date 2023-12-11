Quebec man faces manslaughter charge after killing at tree pruning company

A Laval police badge is shown in Laval, Que, Thursday, February 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2023 11:05 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 11:12 am.

LAVAL, Que. — Police north of Montreal say a man has been charged with manslaughter after an alleged break-in and theft at a tree pruning company in November.

Sylvain Duchesne, 44, appeared in a Laval, Que., court on Friday.

Laval police say employees of a tree pruning company arrived at work on the morning of Nov. 29 and found a man deceased.

Detectives quickly established the death was criminal and opened an investigation.

Police say an altercation occurred when the victim allegedly caught the suspect attempting to steal metal from the business.

Duchesne returns to court on Jan. 11. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide investigation underway
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide investigation underway

Two young boys have died in hospital and their mother remains injured in hospital after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to a building on...

0m ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes are cancelled have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say...

1h ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

4h ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

16m ago

Top Stories

Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide investigation underway
Two children dead after being found unconscious at Scarborough apartment; homicide investigation underway

Two young boys have died in hospital and their mother remains injured in hospital after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to a building on...

0m ago

Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat
Oshawa high school closed Monday after alleged bomb threat

Classes are cancelled have been cancelled at an Oshawa high school on Monday as police investigate an alleged bomb threat. Officials at Eastdale CVI, located near Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue, say...

1h ago

What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?
What did Canadians Google the most in 2023?

Google has released the top trending search terms, questions and moments Canadians were most interested in this year, with the leading responses ranging from what happened to Kleenex, to the Titan...

4h ago

B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding
B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say. Investigators say the two...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs
Woman, two children in critical condition after being found without vital signs

A woman found outside a Scarborough apartment and two children found inside a unit were rushed to hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what happened. Carl Hanstke with the latest.

2h ago

1:23
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident
2 children, woman critically injured after east-end Toronto incident

Toronto police officers say two young children and a woman were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an east-end apartment. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

2:10
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place
Tree removal begins at Ontario Place

Tree removal at Ontario Place begins as the province moves ahead with redevelopment plans. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to concerned community members.

16h ago

2:31
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

It was a frustrating day for many commuters as a large stretch of Line 1 was closed due to track work. Brandon Rowe spoke with some of the commuters and has that story.

2:12
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre
Nature walk to save the Ontario Science Centre

Activists gathered in Don Mills on Saturday for a walk in the ravine surrounding the Ontario Science Centre, hoping to convince the Ford government to stop the planned relocation to Ontario Place. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
More Videos