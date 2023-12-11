Romanian court rejects influencer Andrew Tate’s request to return assets seized in trafficking case

By The Associated Press

Posted December 11, 2023 12:24 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 12:27 pm.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania on Monday rejected a request by influencer Andrew Tate to return assets that were seized during investigations into the case in which he is charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Bucharest Tribunal’s decision can be appealed within 48 hours. Tate’s lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, told The Associated Press he has applied to appeal.

The decision comes nearly a year after Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian women were arrested near Bucharest. Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June. They have denied the allegations.

After their arrest, Romanian authorities seized 15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches and cash in several currencies. The vehicles included a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, a Porsche, a BMW, an Aston Martin and a Mercedes-Benz. Authorities said the assets were worth an estimated 3.6 million euros ($3.9 million).

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said at the time that the assets could be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and compensation for victims if authorities could prove they were gained through illicit activities.

Last week, the court ruled to ease geographical restrictions against the Tates, allowing them to travel freely around Romania with the court’s prior approval instead of being restricted to areas of Bucharest Municipality and nearby Ilfov County. That decision, which rejected an appeal by prosecutors, was final.

A trial date hasn’t been confirmed. The case is still being discussed in the preliminary chamber stages, a process in which the defendants can challenge prosecutors’ evidence and case file.

Andrew Tate, who has amassed 8.4 million followers on the social media platform X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him. He was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and for hate speech.

