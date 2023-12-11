Sarah McLachlan maps 30-date tour to mark anniversary of ‘Fumbling Towards Ecstasy’

Sarah McLachlan performs at the Juno Awards in London, Ont., Sunday, March 17, 2019. McLachlan has announced tour dates across North America to mark 30 years of "Fumbling Towards Ecstasy." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 11, 2023 3:26 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 3:42 pm.

Sarah McLachlan is making a trek across North America to mark 30 years of “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy.” 

The Halifax-born singer-songwriter has announced a 30-date tour that will celebrate three decades of her third album, known for its singles “Possession,” “Hold On,” and fan favourite “Ice Cream.”

McLachlan plans to play the 1993 record in its entirety along with some of her other best-known songs.

The tour includes two stops in Canada, one at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 19 and the other at Montreal’s Bell Place on June 20.

Grammy-nominated Montreal singer Allison Russell will offer support for the Toronto stop, while Feist is billed as the special guest for the Montreal show and all other North American dates.

Public tickets will be available on Friday through Live Nation with one dollar from each sale going towards the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, a non-profit mentorship program with sites in Edmonton, Vancouver and Surrey, B.C.

“Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” is considered one of the albums that exposed McLachlan to a wider audience. It topped the album charts in Canada and has sold more than three million copies worldwide.

McLachlan’s tour is scheduled to kick off in Seattle on May 25 and finish in Sugar Land, Texas on July 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press

