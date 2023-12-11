B.C. man arrested after shots fired at Brampton business, second suspect outstanding

Images of an outstanding suspect in a Brampton shooting investigation
Images of an outstanding suspect in a Brampton shooting investigation. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 11, 2023 11:02 am.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 11:03 am.

A man from British Columbia has been arrested and a second suspect is at large after shots were fired at a Brampton business early Saturday morning, Peel regional police say.

Investigators say the two suspects attended a business near Rutherford Road South and Clark Boulevard at around 3:37 a.m., and one of them pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the business.

No injuries were reported.

One of the suspects, Tanmanjot Gill, 23, (pictured below) was arrested in the area shortly after.

Gill, from Abbotsford, B.C., is facing half a dozen charges including discharge firearm in reckless manner and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say he was found carrying two guns, a loaded magazine and ammunition (pictured below).

The second suspect, who remains at large, is described as South Asian with a medium build, black hair and a full beard.

“He was wearing a grey sweatshirt during the incident, but it is believed that he switched clothing during his escape to a black sweatshirt with a large white “X” on the back,” a release states.

